Nadine Lustre, Vice Ganda films dominate box-office; MMFF ticket sales increase

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 3, 2023 | 1:29pm
Ivana Alawi, Vice Ganda, and Ian Veneracion at the Metro Manila Film Festival 2022 Parade of Stars.
Philstar.com / Martin Ramos

MANILA, Philippines —  The Cinema Exhibitors Association of the Philippines (CEAP) announced that ticket sales in the ongoing Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) increased last New Year's Day. 

According to CEAP, the films "Deleter," "Partners in Crime," "Family Matters" and "Labyu with an Accent" remain in the Top 4 in the box-office race. 

CEAP estimated that the box-office gross of the eight entries in the MMFF is P340 million. 

The association, however, declined to name the official sales and ranking of each film as a sign of respect for other producers. 

Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Romando Artes, concurrent head of the MMFF, believed that they would reach the target revenue of the festival. 

“The MMFF is a certified hot … It’s safe to say na maaabot natin 'yung P500 million na projection natin for this year,” he said. 

The organizing body also hoped that the public will also support the bottom four films, which are "Nanahimik ang Gabi," "My Teacher," "My Father Myself" and "Mamasapano" until the last day of the festival on January 7. 

