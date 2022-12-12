Martial Law film 'Katips' dominates nominations at 38th Star Awards for Movies

Vince Tañada wins big as actor, director and producer of the Martial Law film, "Katips," at the 70th FAMAS Awards Night on July 30, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Vince Tanada's directorial work and acting performance in "Katips" earned him nods at the 38th Star Awards for Movies next year.

His Martial Law-themed movie also bagged 13 other nominations.

The Philippine Movie Press Club (PMPC) recently announced the nominees for the awards show slated for early next year.

Tanada is up for nominations as Movie Actor of the Year, Indie Movie Screenwriter of the Year and Indie Movie Director of the Year.

His co-stars, John Rey Rivas and Nicole Laurel Asensio, are nominated as Movie Supporting Actor of the Year and New Movie Actress of the Year, respectively.

The cast was also cited for singing “Sa Gitna Ng Gulo,” which earned the Indie Movie Theme song of the Year nomination. Tanada wrote the lyrics, while Pipo Cifra composed the song. Cifra is also nominated as the Indie Movie Musical Scorer of the Year.

The whole cast of "Katips" is also nominated in the Indie Movie Ensemble Acting of the Year category.

Apart from acting nods, "Katips" also bagged major technical nominations. These include Movie Cinematographer of the Year (Manuel Abanto); Indie Movie Editor of the Year (Mark Jason Sugcang); Indie Movie Production Designer of the Year (Roland Rubenecia) and Indie Movie Sound of The Year (Dondon Mendoza).

