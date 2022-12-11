Jackie Chan confirms 'Rush Hour 4' is in development

MANILA, Philippines — Jackie Chan has confirmed that a fourth installment in the popular action-comedy franchise "Rush Hour" is in the works.

Chan was at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to talk about his 60 years working in the film industry.

During his speech, he talked about Hong Kong cinema, how he was being groomed to become Bruce Lee's successor after the actor's untimely death in 1973, and even briefly sang “I Can’t Help Falling in Love With You” at the behest of the crowd.

The actor then pivoted to how his film success drew attention from Hollywood, leading to his pairing with comedian Chris Tucker for 1998's "Rush Hour" — a partnership that would continue for two more films.

“We’re talking about ‘Rush Hour 4’ right now,” Chan said, much to the delight of the audience, adding that he was going to meet with a director to discuss the script.

Chan did not mention any names, though Brett Ratner was the director for all three installments; the filmmaker, however, has been accused of sexual harassment and misconduct, and has not directed a film in nearly a decade.

Tucker, meanwhile, has only appeared in two other films since the release of "Rush Hour 3" in 2007 — 2012's "Silver Linings Playbook" and 2016's "Billy Lyn's Long Halftime Walk."

The "Rush Hour" franchise revolves around the antics of two police detectives from different cultural backgrounds. It has a collective box office of $849 million (P47 billion).

At the same event, Chan also reflected how Ratner and Tucker called him up over 20 years ago to say the first "Rush Hour" made $70 million (P3.87 billion) in its first weekend.

"They’re crazy... For me, I don’t have a count of what $70 million is. I don’t know the box office. I just know it's certainly a success. And then they made part 2 and part 3,” the actor said, drawing cheers from the crowd.

