^

Movies

Jackie Chan confirms 'Rush Hour 4' is in development

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 11, 2022 | 4:57pm
Jackie Chan confirms 'Rush Hour 4' is in development
Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker in "Rush Hour 3"
New Line Cinema and Warner Bros.

MANILA, Philippines — Jackie Chan has confirmed that a fourth installment in the popular action-comedy franchise "Rush Hour" is in the works.

Chan was at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to talk about his 60 years working in the film industry.

During his speech, he talked about Hong Kong cinema, how he was being groomed to become Bruce Lee's successor after the actor's untimely death in 1973, and even briefly sang “I Can’t Help Falling in Love With You” at the behest of the crowd.

The actor then pivoted to how his film success drew attention from Hollywood, leading to his pairing with comedian Chris Tucker for 1998's "Rush Hour" — a partnership that would continue for two more films.

“We’re talking about ‘Rush Hour 4’ right now,” Chan said, much to the delight of the audience, adding that he was going to meet with a director to discuss the script.

Related: 'Bili na!': Jackie Chan sings, speaks Filipino in new TVC

Chan did not mention any names, though Brett Ratner was the director for all three installments; the filmmaker, however, has been accused of sexual harassment and misconduct, and has not directed a film in nearly a decade.

Tucker, meanwhile, has only appeared in two other films since the release of "Rush Hour 3" in 2007 — 2012's "Silver Linings Playbook" and 2016's "Billy Lyn's Long Halftime Walk." 

The "Rush Hour" franchise revolves around the antics of two police detectives from different cultural backgrounds. It has a collective box office of $849 million (P47 billion).

At the same event, Chan also reflected how Ratner and Tucker called him up over 20 years ago to say the first "Rush Hour" made $70 million (P3.87 billion) in its first weekend.

"They’re crazy... For me, I don’t have a count of what $70 million is. I don’t know the box office. I just know it's certainly a success. And then they made part 2 and part 3,” the actor said, drawing cheers from the crowd.

RELATED: 'Chan-Chan': Netizens clamor for Jackie Chan, Jose Mari Chan collaboration

CHRIS TUCKER

JACKIE CHAN

RUSH HOUR
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Taylor Swift to make her film directing debut
1 day ago

Taylor Swift to make her film directing debut

1 day ago
Pop megastar Taylor Swift is set to direct a feature-length film, US media reported Friday.
Movies
fbtw
John Arcilla says HBO is helping market 'On The Job: The Missing 8' for Oscars 2023
Exclusive
9 days ago

John Arcilla says HBO is helping market 'On The Job: The Missing 8' for Oscars 2023

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 days ago
Award-winning actor John Arcilla shared that HBO is helping the Philippine entry to the 95th Academy Awards or Oscars...
Movies
fbtw
'Transformers' goes primal in the '90s for 'Rise of the Beasts' trailer
9 days ago

'Transformers' goes primal in the '90s for 'Rise of the Beasts' trailer

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 days ago
Paramount has released the trailer for the latest installment of the "Transformers" franchise, which takes inspiration from...
Movies
fbtw
A brutal Santa Claus is coming to town: 'Violent Night' review
9 days ago

A brutal Santa Claus is coming to town: 'Violent Night' review

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 days ago
"Die Hard" meets "Home Alone" in the new Christmas movie "Violent Night" which stars David Harbour as an intoxicated Santa...
Movies
fbtw
Silent Film Festival Manila returns in-person for 16th year
November 24, 2022 - 6:26pm

Silent Film Festival Manila returns in-person for 16th year

By Kristofer Purnell | November 24, 2022 - 6:26pm
The annual International Silent Film Festival Manila will be returning to in-person screenings for its 16th edition after...
Movies
fbtw
'Leonor Will Never Die' nominated at Indie Spirit Awards 2023
November 24, 2022 - 3:45pm

'Leonor Will Never Die' nominated at Indie Spirit Awards 2023

By Kristofer Purnell | November 24, 2022 - 3:45pm
Martika Ramirez Escobar's psychological drama-comedy film "Leonor Will Never Die" starring Sheila Francisco has been nominated...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with