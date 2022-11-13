Keanu Reeves ramps up action to Westlife song in 'John Wick 4' trailer

MANILA, Philippines — Keanu Reeves is ready to fight with guns ablazing, deadly blades and non-stop martial arts as he dons a new suit for "John Wick: Chapter 4" as seen in a newly released trailer.

The trailer begins with the titular character played by Reeves seemingly recovered from injuries obtained at the end of "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum" entering a church to light a candle and conversing with Donnie Yen's Caine.

"You're going to die," says Caine, to which Wick responds, "Maybe not," and a haunting cover of Westlife's "Seasons in the Sun" begins to play until the trailer's end.

New characters played by Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins, Rina Sawayama, Clancy Brown, Natalie Tena and main villain Bill Skarsgård are then showed through glorious cinematic shots.

Ian McShane's Winston tells Wick to challenge Skarsgård's Marquis de Gramont in single combat for a chance at freedom, adding that Wick has family at the Table that put a bounty on his head.

Laurence Fishburne's Bowery King, who has also recovered from his injuries, offers Wick a new suit that looks for "getting married or buried," and in true "Matrix" fashion, Wick also asks for a gun.

WATCH: Keanu Reeves and Donnie Yen's thrilling duel in "John Wick 4"

Wick then engages in car and horse chases, fights against assassins and mercenaries with different weapons, and confronts Marquis in Paris with the Eiffel Tower looming behind them.

"Last words, Winston?" Wick asks his old friend and owner of the New York Continental Hotel. Winston replies, "Just have fun out there." The Bowery King gives a deep laugh as Wick engages in more action sequences, and Sanada's Shimazu says, "I want you to find your peace, but good death only comes after good life" (and of course he has a katana).

Chad Stahelski, Reeves' stunt double in the early "Matrix" films and good friend, returns to direct the jam-packed sequel.

The trailer ends with Wick and Caine fighting in an exchange of bullets and katanas, and the title card announces the film will premiere on March 24, 2023.

In related news, Reeves is in talks to play Wick in the spin-off movie "Ballerina" starring Ana de Armas, which will again involve an assassin seeking revenge. McShane has been confirmed to reprise Winston in this planned film. — Video from LionsGate Movies YouTube channel

