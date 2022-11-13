^

Movies

Keanu Reeves ramps up action to Westlife song in 'John Wick 4' trailer

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 13, 2022 | 9:42am
Keanu Reeves ramps up action to Westlife song in 'John Wick 4' trailer
First look at Keanu Reeves in "John Wick 4"
Thunder Road Pictures, 87Eleven Entertainment, John Wick via Twitter

MANILA, Philippines — Keanu Reeves is ready to fight with guns ablazing, deadly blades and non-stop martial arts as he dons a new suit for "John Wick: Chapter 4" as seen in a newly released trailer.

The trailer begins with the titular character played by Reeves seemingly recovered from injuries obtained at the end of "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum" entering a church to light a candle and conversing with Donnie Yen's Caine.

"You're going to die," says Caine, to which Wick responds, "Maybe not," and a haunting cover of Westlife's "Seasons in the Sun" begins to play until the trailer's end.

New characters played by Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins, Rina Sawayama, Clancy Brown, Natalie Tena and main villain Bill Skarsgård are then showed through glorious cinematic shots.

Ian McShane's Winston tells Wick to challenge Skarsgård's Marquis de Gramont in single combat for a chance at freedom, adding that Wick has family at the Table that put a bounty on his head.

Laurence Fishburne's Bowery King, who has also recovered from his injuries, offers Wick a new suit that looks for "getting married or buried," and in true "Matrix" fashion, Wick also asks for a gun.

WATCH: Keanu Reeves and Donnie Yen's thrilling duel in "John Wick 4"

Wick then engages in car and horse chases, fights against assassins and mercenaries with different weapons, and confronts Marquis in Paris with the Eiffel Tower looming behind them.

"Last words, Winston?" Wick asks his old friend and owner of the New York Continental Hotel. Winston replies, "Just have fun out there." The Bowery King gives a deep laugh as Wick engages in more action sequences, and Sanada's Shimazu says, "I want you to find your peace, but good death only comes after good life" (and of course he has a katana).

Chad Stahelski, Reeves' stunt double in the early "Matrix" films and good friend, returns to direct the jam-packed sequel.

The trailer ends with Wick and Caine fighting in an exchange of bullets and katanas, and the title card announces the film will premiere on March 24, 2023.

In related news, Reeves is in talks to play Wick in the spin-off movie "Ballerina" starring Ana de Armas, which will again involve an assassin seeking revenge. McShane has been confirmed to reprise Winston in this planned film. — Video from LionsGate Movies YouTube channel

RELATED: Keanu Reeves to return for 'Constantine' sequel

DONNIE YEN

JOHN WICK

KEANU REEVES

WESTLIFE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Keanu Reeves ramps up action to Westlife song in 'John Wick 4' trailer
2 hours ago

Keanu Reeves ramps up action to Westlife song in 'John Wick 4' trailer

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
Keanu Reeves is ready to fight with guns ablazing, deadly blades and non-stop martial arts as he dons a new suit for "John...
Movies
fbtw
WATCH: Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano starrer 'An Inconvenient Love' releases second trailer
20 hours ago

WATCH: Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano starrer 'An Inconvenient Love' releases second trailer

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 20 hours ago
Star Cinema is making a comeback on the big screen with one of the hottest love teams in town, Donny Pangilinan and Belle...
Movies
fbtw
WATCH: Fil-Am Dave Bautista flexes pecs in 'Knives Out 2' trailer
1 day ago

WATCH: Fil-Am Dave Bautista flexes pecs in 'Knives Out 2' trailer

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Netflix has released a new trailer for the highly anticipated sequel to the thriller "Knives Out," which sees Daniel...
Movies
fbtw
C&eacute;line Dion stars as herself in rom-com due in 2023
9 days ago

Céline Dion stars as herself in rom-com due in 2023

By Agence France-Presse | 9 days ago
Celine Dion announced she will star in a romantic comedy called "Love Again," which will be released in theaters in 2023 —...
Movies
fbtw
'Your Name' live-action remake gets 'Raya and the Last Dragon' director
11 days ago

'Your Name' live-action remake gets 'Raya and the Last Dragon' director

By Kristofer Purnell | 11 days ago
"Raya and the Last Dragon" director Carlos López Estrada has been tapped to direct and rewrite the script of the...
Movies
fbtw
LIST: Scary movies to watch this Halloween
13 days ago

LIST: Scary movies to watch this Halloween

By Kristofer Purnell | 13 days ago
From popular fan favorites and internationally acclaimed flicks to local cult icons, there is no shortage of frightful films...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with