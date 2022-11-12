WATCH: Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano starrer 'An Inconvenient Love' releases second trailer

MANILA, Philippines — Does love have an expiration date? Star Cinema is making a comeback on the big screen with one of the hottest love teams in town, Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, in "An Inconvenient Love."

Donny and Belle or DonBelle are headlining Star Cinema's 30th year silver screen come back in a love story that covers familiar tropes — rich boy meets poor girl and contract relationship.

"An Incovenient Love" dropped a second trailer today. Shorter by a minute than the first, the trailer sees some of the scenes introduced in the first trailer.

Ayef (Belle) dreams of going abroad and finding work as an animator. While she toils for her dream by working at a convenience store, she meets Manny (Donny), a guy who dreams of owning his own business.

Sparks fly for the two but Ayef is determined to pursue her dream. Their mutual attraction, however, cannot be denied.

Ayef and Manny enter into a love contract with an expiration date.

"Eh paano kung inconvenient na tayo sa isa't isa?" Ayef asks.

Manny is heard replying, "Eh di tapos na. Bye, bye."

WATCH: "Hassle ba ang love?" Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano try to answer this question in "An Inconvenient Love"

The next scene shows an emotional confrontation where a heartbroken Manny expresses his sadness, presumably on how their love story is progressing.

"Mahal mo lang ako 'pag masaya tayo," he utters to an equally dejected Ayef.

Donny and Belle previously starred in the film "Love Is Color Blind" and two seasons of the hit youth romance series "He's Into Her."

"An Incovenient Love" will hit theaters on November 23. — Video from ABS-CBN Star Cinema YouTube channel

