LIST: Scary movies to watch this Halloween

From top left, clockwise: "Halloween," "Feng Shui," "Night of the Living Dead," "Saw"

MANILA, Philippines — It's the spookiest time of the year, and what better way to get those goosebumps and racing hearts than with a good scary movie.

From popular fan favorites and internationally acclaimed flicks to local cult icons, there is no shortage of frightful films for anyone looking for a good scare.

Slashers for days

Nothing gives a good jumpscare like a slasher film and the thought that someone is lurking behind, ready to pounce.

Take your pick from these infamous bloodthirsty characters that include Michael Myers ("Halloween"), Jason Voorhees ("Friday the 13th"), Freddy Kreuger ("Nightmare on Elm Street"), Ghostface ("Scream") and Leatherface ("Texas Chainsaw Massacre") and see if you can finish the film without batting an eye.

Without spoiling anything, Alfred Hitchcock's "Psycho" is a must-watch as well. Just avoid any of its sequels and remakes which are horrifying for other reasons.

Zombies!

There was a time when zombie content was all the rage, particularly when "The Walking Dead" was the most talked about show before the high fantasy HBO hit "Game of Thrones" became many viewers' obsession.

Zombie films still deliver as promised, even ones from years back such as George A. Romero's groundbreaking "Night of the Living Dead" and the sequels that followed, inspiring a clever spoof in "Shaun of the Dead."

More recent recommended zombie flicks are "28 Days Later," "Train to Busan," "World War Z" and "Pontypool."

The supernatural

Real life is scary, but so are the things that cannot possibly be real. When movies show the possibility of supernatural beings existing... good luck sleeping with the lights off.

Whether those are demonic figures in "The Conjuring," "Insidious" and "Evil Dead" franchises or found footage from "The Blair Witch Project" to "Paranormal Activity," beings from another realm are sure to disturb you on some front.

Related: Horror podcasts to listen to this Halloween

Other examples are "Mama," "The Babadook," "It Follows," "The Exorcist," "The Omen" and "Poltergeist."

The new generation of horror storytellers

The 21st century has seen the rise of more directors finding their footing in the horror genre.

Contemporary examples include Jordan Peele ("Get Out," "Us," "Nope"), Ari Aster ("Hereditary," "Midsommar"), Leigh Whannel ("Upgrade," "The Invisible Man"), Robert Eggers ("The Witch," "The Lighthouse") and John Krasinski ("A Quiet Place").

Pinoy classics

Not to be outdone, the Philippines is home to several frightening movies, including the hugely successful "Shake, Rattle & Roll" franchise — 15 entries as of 2014.

Some must-watch classics are "Patayin Sa Sindak Si Barbara" starring Lorna Tolentino and Dawn Zulueta and Kris Aquino's "Feng Shui" and "Segunda Mano," while contemporary suggestions are "T2," "Villa Estrella," "Sukob," "Dalaw" and "'Wag Kang Lilingon."

Another anthology horror to check out is "Magandang Hatinggabi" by Laurenti Dyogi. All of these Filipino horror flicks can be streamed on iWantTFC.

Roderick Paulate turns serious in the thriller drama "Pa-siyam," while Iza Calzado, Richard Gutierrez and Angel Locsin star in "Sigaw." The latter film even had a Hollywood remake titled "The Echo" directed by the same director of the Filipino flick, Yam Laranas.

Across the seas

Some of the best horror films are not even in the English language, so do not limit yourself and give these acclaimed international movies a try!

Italian director Dario Argento has produced "Deep Red" and "Suspiria," the latter getting a modern remake from another Italian, Luca Guadagnino. French filmmaker Julia Ducournau has done "Raw" and "Titane."

A number of Asian films have been adapted, but many will agree the originals remain superior. Such is the case with "Ringu," "A Tale of Two Sisters," "Shutter" and "Ju-on: The Grudge."

More international horror films are "El Orfanato," "Let The Right One In" and "Goodnight Mommy."

RELATED: Halloween 2022: Trick or Treat events and gifts for kids, kids at heart