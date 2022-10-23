Good looks and bad magic: 'The School for Good and Evil' review

Michelle Yeoh, Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington appear in the fantasy flick "The School for Good and Evil"

MANILA, Philippines — Netflix has decided to give the fantasy genre another go by adapting Soman Chainani's novel series "The School for Good and Evil," hoping it can boast its own magical success.

"The School for Good and Evil" follows best friends Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie) who resent their lives in the village; the former wishes she was a fairytale princess while the latter just wants to stop being labeled a witch.

An opportunity comes when the two girls are whisked off to the titular academy but a problem instantly arises — Sophie is placed in the school among would-be villains while Agatha is begrudgingly surrounded by aspiring heroes and princesses, most of whom are children of iconic characters.

In trying to prove there has been a mistake, Sophie and Agatha begin to realize there are darker things at play, not just in the schools but within themselves as well.

Parallels will obviously be drawn to "Harry Potter" because of its story about a boy who goes to a wizarding school, but this is not the first time a work has poked at the ridiculousness of fairytales. Look no further than the "Shrek" films.

One cannot blame director Paul Feig for trying to adapt Chainani's story given its female-centric plot is very much up his alley, but there is little to no magic that can lift the interest in what lies within.

"The School for Good and Evil" does tackle some good points about grayness and the flawed labels of stories, but these never go deep enough beyond the surface as basic comedy ticks and visual effects missteps ruin the whole experience.

It's charming to see the young Caruso and Wylie be so endearing to one another, but more experienced actors like Michelle Yeoh, Laurence Fishburne and Peter Serafinowicz are absolutely wasted in their bit roles.

Beyond rehashed ideas and tedious storytelling, the costume design by Renée Ehrlich Kalfus is where the real magic lies. Viewers would undoubtedly want to wear or own them just like the pieces worn by Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington (both trying to milk their roles, too) and the different attires the students wear.

Most studios would want to bring in a consummate actress such as Cate Blanchett for a movie, especially for fantasy flicks ("Lord of the Rings" fans will know). Her divine voice alone makes her presence felt in the movie.

High school clichés dazzled by music cues from Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish to a cover of Britney Spears' song make it clear who the intended audience of "The School for Good and Evil" is, though they may not appreciate it as much as Netflix and Feig expected them to.

Netflix has surprisingly put some effort into this film and sequel plans may be up in the air. These plans, hopefully, can go beyond the absurdity of smiling exams, perfecting ugliness, and the predictable need for "happily ever after."

