Marvel delays release dates of 'Deadpool 3,' Fantastic Four,' other MCU movies

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to begin a new phase called the Multiverse Saga

MANILA, Philippines — Disney has overhauled the release schedule of several Marvel Studios films, causing big changes in the calendaring of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The rift was caused by "Blade," with the departure of director Bassam Tariq just as production was about to begin. Marvel has put production on hold and moved its release date from November 3, 2023 to September 6, 2024.

That September date was originally for "Deadpool 3," which will see Hugh Jackman reprising his role as Wolverine opposite Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool, and as a result, the sequel will now be coming out on November 8, 2024.

That November date meanwhile would have been for the new "Fantastic Four" movie, which will come on out on Valentine's Day 2025 and pushes an untitled Marvel movie to November 7, 2025.

This means the much-awaited sixth Avengers movie "Secret Wars" is pushed to May 1, 2026, while another untitled Marvel movie was taken off Disney's calendar entirely.

Related: Hugh Jackman returns as Wolverine in 'Deadpool 3'

According to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, "Blade" and "Deadpool 3" are the final films in the MCU's Phase 5 and "Fantastic Four" will kick off Phase 6.

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is set to come out this November to end the current fourth phase, and will be succeeded by "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" in February 2023.

The other planned titles — "Guardians and the Galaxy Vol. 3," "The Marvels," "Captain America: New World Order," "Thunderbolts," and "Avengers: Kang Dynasty" — see their release dates unchanged.

Meanwhile, Disney has assigned release dates for "Chevalier" starring Kelvin Harrison Jr. (April 7, 2023), a third Agatha Christie movie by Kenneth Branagh, "A Haunting in Venice" (September 15, 2023), and "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" (May 24, 2024).

RELATED: Marvel teases fans with 'Wakanda Forever' trailer, 'Daredevil' series, 'Fantastic Four' movie