^

Movies

The emotional power of stories: 'Three Thousand Years of Longing' review

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 15, 2022 | 12:08pm
The emotional power of stories: 'Three Thousand Years of Longing' review
Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton in "Three Thousand Years of Longing"
Go Asia Entertainment

MANILA, Philippines — As the year enters its final stages, eyes begin to look at which films will be in contention for the upcoming Academy Awards.

"Everything Everywhere All At Once" and "The Fabelmans" have emerged as early frontrunners. Brendan Fraser has received at least two standing ovations for his comeback performance in "The Whale," and the Philippines' own Dolly de Leon remains a favorite after her smashing role in Cannes winner "Triangle of Sadness."

Creeping from the curtains as if to join the race as a dark horse is George Miller's "Three Thousand Years of Longing" starring Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba in an adaptation of a short story by A.S. Byatt.

The film follows Swinton's Alithea Binnie, a narratologist who contently lives a solitary life, until she comes across an antique bottle during a trip to Turkey where in rubbing it clean unleashes a Djinn, played by Elba, who will grant her the quintessential three wishes.

Most people, or anyone who's seen "Aladdin," will be familiar about the rules of wishing through genies, and as a studier of stories, Alithea is skeptical about the whole procedure; and so the Djinn proceeds to tell her tales of his entrapment.

"Three Thousand Years of Longing," at its very core, is a film about stories and human emotions. It revolves around these two aspects and does so with such intimacy.

Related: 'The Mummy' star Brendan Fraser cries during standing ovation for comeback film

A strong screenplay has never been Miller's strongest suit. The veteran director best known for the "Mad Max" franchise, the "Happy Feet" and "Babe" films, had the first "Babe" as arguably his best work, had he not resurged with "Mad Max: Fury Road."

So having the help of Augusta Gore to make this passion project come to fruition played to his benefit, especially as the film explores the relationships of two different figures across times — singular among them a woman consumed by love.

In some ways, "Three Thousand Years of Longing" is the opposite of "Mad Max: Fury Road" — its noise fuelled by emotions and wonder rather than the revving engines of apocalyptic vehicles, but it finds common ground in the urge to find resolve even though it isn't so clear yet.

The film is captivating in how it shows the outcomes that transpire from the emotional decisions of figures made of either dust or smoke — crude matter as Yoda would put it — but it is in this corner where it could make or break the attention of viewers.

People who enjoy the value and power of storytelling will equally enjoy "Three Thousand Years of Longing," and it will bank on enlightening those who don't that in realizing our heart's desires, we may find yearning evokes a different pain to that of being alone.

"Three Thousand Years of Longing" is now showing in Philippine theaters.

RELATED: 'We didn't appreciate them then': Julia Roberts defends romantic comedies

GEORGE MILLER

IDRIS ELBA

TILDA SWINTON
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
WATCH: Disney releases trailers for 'Enchanted' sequel, live-action 'The Little Mermaid'
3 days ago

WATCH: Disney releases trailers for 'Enchanted' sequel, live-action 'The Little Mermaid'

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Disney kicked off the celebrations for their 100th anniversary by dropping trailers for "Disenchanted" and "The Little M...
Movies
fbtw
'We didn't appreciate them then': Julia Roberts defends romantic comedies
5 days ago

'We didn't appreciate them then': Julia Roberts defends romantic comedies

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
Seasoned actress Julia Roberts is making her romantic-comedy comeback in "Ticket to Paradise," and she feels the genre...
Movies
fbtw
'The Mummy' star Brendan Fraser cries during standing ovation for comeback film
8 days ago

'The Mummy' star Brendan Fraser cries during standing ovation for comeback film

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
Actor Brendan Fraser couldn't help but let his emotions show after his comeback film "The Whale" received a six-minute standing...
Movies
fbtw
FDCP, NCCA sign MOU to screen restored classic Filipino films
14 days ago

FDCP, NCCA sign MOU to screen restored classic Filipino films

By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo | 14 days ago
The Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) and the National Commission for Culture & the Arts (NCCA) signed a...
Movies
fbtw
Of family and territorial space: 'Beast' review
August 29, 2022 - 11:19am

Of family and territorial space: 'Beast' review

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte,Earl D.C. Bracamonte | August 29, 2022 - 11:19am
"Beast" is a parallel story of a father trying to ensure the safety of his family during a safari trip gone awry, and a parent...
Movies
fbtw
'Aquaman,' 'Shazam' sequels postponed to later 2023 dates
August 25, 2022 - 12:01pm

'Aquaman,' 'Shazam' sequels postponed to later 2023 dates

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | August 25, 2022 - 12:01pm
Internal shake-ups and production issues within Warner Bros. Discovery have caused the entertainment company to delay their...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with