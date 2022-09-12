^

Movies

WATCH: Disney releases trailers for 'Enchanted' sequel, live-action 'The Little Mermaid'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 12, 2022 | 9:18am
Composite image of the official "Disenchanted" poster and Halle Bailey as Ariel in "The Little Mermaid"
Disney

MANILA, Philippines — Disney kicked off the celebrations for their 100th anniversary by dropping trailers for "Disenchanted" and "The Little Mermaid."

The "Enchanted" sequel sees Amy Adams reprising her role as Giselle from 15 years ago when she, Patrick Dempsey's Robert, Gabrielle Baldacchino's Morgan, and the couple's newborn decide to move from New York City into the suburbs.

Giselle's fairytale ending, however, doesn't seem to turn out the way she wanted it to be, and magic once again intervenes to turn her world upside down in the hopes of achieving "happily ever after."

Returning from the original film are James Marsden and Idina Menzel, while new cast additions include Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown,Oscar Nuñez, Jayma Mays, and Baldacchino.

Writer-choreographer Adam Shankman is the film's director, with Adams, Barry Josephson and Barry Sonnenfield producing. Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz return to pen the movie's songs, with former again in charge of the score.

Meanwhile, the world got their very first look at singer Halle Bailey as Ariel in a teaser trailer for "The Little Mermaid" live-action remake; Bailey herself said it was her first time seeing footage from the film.

The trailer begins with photorealistic clips beneath the ocean, teasing Ariel's appearance as she swims past the camera toward the sunken ship where keeps all her treasures.

The music suddenly booms the movie's famous song "Part of Your World," which Bailey takes over with her own voice as people get a better view of the singer while she belts out — with a controlled run — the line "out of the sea, wish I could be part of that world."

“I’m sure all of you in here can relate to Ariel and how special she is to all of us,” Bailey said at Disney's D23 Expo. "The three days filming ‘Part of Your World’ was the most beautiful experience of my life — feeling all the feelings she feels, her passion, discomfort, everything she’s experiencing."

Bailey expressed her excitement in shooting with the film's director Rob Marshall, whose past musical films include "Chicago," "Mary Poppins Returns," "Into the Woods," and "Nine."

Starring with Bailey are Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, and Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina as among the supporting cast.

Menken will again return for the score as he did in the 1989 original animated film, with Lin-Manuel Miranda helping him with the songs. 

"Disenchanted" will stream on Disney+ on November 24 while "The Little Mermaid" is set for a May 2023 theatrical release.

AMY ADAMS

DISNEY

ENCHANTED

HALLE BAILEY

THE LITTLE MERMAID
