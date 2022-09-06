^

'The Mummy' star Brendan Fraser cries during standing ovation for comeback film

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 6, 2022 | 1:25pm
Brendan Fraser at the screening for "The Whale" at the 79th Venice International Film Festival
AFP / Marco Bertorello

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Brendan Fraser couldn't help but let his emotions show after his comeback film "The Whale" received a six-minute standing ovation at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival.

In the film directed by Darren Arronofsky with a screenplay by Samuel D. Hunter based on his own play, Fraser plays a 600-pound gay man confined in a wheelchair who tries to reconnect with his daughter played by "Stranger Things" star Sadie Sink.

After the credits rolled following the Venice premiere of "The Whale," the crowd erupted in applause for the cast and crew, most especially for Fraser.

As Fraser stood up at the behest of Arronofsky, the audience cheered even louder and the actor was seen holding back tears.

Fraser hugged the director and attempted to leave early, but the crowd's applause implored him to stay longer and even give a bow, still overcome with emotion.

The actor was a bankable leading man early in his career most notably for "The Mummy" franchise, "George of the Jungle," and "Journey to the Center of the Earth."

But a string of events that included the death of his mother and a divorce launched Fraser into depression and last had a leading role in the 2013 direct-to-DVD movie "Breakout."

Fraser was a supporting actor in 2019's "The Poison Rose" and "Line of Descent" and 2021's "No Sudden Move," and now his performance in "The Whale" strikes him as a contender for Best Actor at the 2023 Academy Awards.

The actor is also vying for the Venice Film Festival's Volpi Cup for Best Actor, which John Arcilla won last year for his role in Erik Matti's "On the Job: The Missing 8."

RELATED: John Arcilla 1st Pinoy to win Best Actor at 78th Venice Film Festival for 'OTJ: The Missing 8'

BRENDAN FRASER

VENICE FILM FESTIVAL
