^

Movies

'Aquaman,' 'Shazam' sequels postponed to later 2023 dates

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 25, 2022 | 12:01pm
'Aquaman,' 'Shazam' sequels postponed to later 2023 dates
Jason Momoa as Aquaman
Jason Momoa via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Internal shake-ups and production issues within Warner Bros. Discovery have caused the entertainment company to delay their upcoming movies "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" and "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" to later dates in 2023.

The "Aquaman" sequel again starring Jason Momoa as the titular character will move from March 17, 2023 to December 25, 2023 and become a Christmas release.

The first "Aquaman" movie was also a Christmas week release when it came out in 2018, going on to collect $1.148 billion (P64.3 billion) at the global box office.

With "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom's" movement, "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" will take March 17 release date instead of coming out on December 21 this year.

In doing so, the "Shazam!" sequel will avoid competing with "Avatar: The Way of Water," expected to draw audiences by the millions, and be the sole blockbuster in their new release week.

Related: Ben Affleck to play Batman in 'Aquaman 2'

For comparison, "The Batman" starring Robert Pattinson had no huge competition when it came out in March 2022 just as theaters were widely opening for the public, and went it on to rake in nearly $771 million (P43 billion) at the box office.

These postponements come amid corporate changes in Warner Bros. upper management, which included the cancellation of "Batgirl" despite already having spent $90 million (P5 billion) in production.

"Batgirl" was only going to be a streaming release for Warner Bros., leading to speculations the studio would return to focus on theatrical releases rather than their streaming platform HBO Max (HBO Go here in the Philippines).

One reason given for "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom's" delay is needing more time for visual effects in post-production, though issues have circled around the film with Amber Heard still returning for her role as Meera despite the aftermath of her publicized defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

RELATED: Jason Momoa and James Wan did not want Amber Heard cut from 'Aquaman 2'

AQUAMAN

SHAZAM

WARNER BROS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill back in 'Enola Holmes 2'
1 day ago

Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill back in 'Enola Holmes 2'

By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Hollywood stars Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill are back in "Enola Holmes 2" streaming on Netflix starting November ...
Movies
fbtw
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' back in theaters on September 7 with new footage
1 day ago

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' back in theaters on September 7 with new footage

By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
All three Peter Parkers - Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire - plus all your favorite characters are swinging...
Movies
fbtw
Cannes winner 'Triangle of Sadness' starring Filipina Dolly de Leon to hit Philippine theaters soon
13 days ago

Cannes winner 'Triangle of Sadness' starring Filipina Dolly de Leon to hit Philippine theaters soon

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 13 days ago
The international trailer for Ruben Östlund's Palme d'Or 2022 winner "Triangle of Sadness" has dropped, poking fun at...
Movies
fbtw
'One Piece Film: Red' to screen in Philippine cinemas this September
13 days ago

'One Piece Film: Red' to screen in Philippine cinemas this September

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 13 days ago
Get ready, anime fans! "One Piece Film: Red" will be screened on September 17 and 18 at SM Megamall. 
Movies
fbtw
Brad Pitt, bad luck, big fun: 'Bullet Train' review
August 5, 2022 - 10:58am

Brad Pitt, bad luck, big fun: 'Bullet Train' review

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | August 5, 2022 - 10:58am
Brad Pitt clearly still has gas in the tank to continue taking roles of different kinds, though he might do better in a journey...
Movies
fbtw
'Blonde' trailer teases personal look into Marilyn Monroe
July 29, 2022 - 3:41pm

'Blonde' trailer teases personal look into Marilyn Monroe

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | July 29, 2022 - 3:41pm
Netflix's official trailer for the upcoming movie "Blonde" sees Ana de Armas portray the complex life of Norma Jeane Mortenson,...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with