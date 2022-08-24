Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill back in 'Enola Holmes 2'

Fresh off the triumph of solving her first case, Enola Holmes (Millie) follows in the footsteps of her famous brother, Sherlock (Henry), and opens her own agency — only to find that life as a female detective-for-hire isn’t as easy as it seems.

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood stars Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill are back in "Enola Holmes 2" streaming on Netflix starting November 4.

Resigned to accepting the cold realities of adulthood, she is about to close shop when a penniless matchstick girl offers Enola her first official job: to find her missing sister. But this case proves to be far more puzzling than expected, as Enola is thrown into a dangerous new world — from London’s sinister factories and colorful music halls to the highest echelons of society and 221B Baker Street itself.

As the sparks of a deadly conspiracy ignite, Enola must call upon the help of friends — and Sherlock himself — to unravel her mystery. The game, it seems, has found its feet again.

The film is directed by Harry Bradbeer, with a screenplay by Jack Thorne and story by Harry Bradbeer and Jack Thorne.

Along with new friends and foes, the movie stars Millie, Henry, David Thewlis, Louis Partridge, Susan Wokoma, Adeel Akhtar, Sharon Duncan-Brewster and Helena Bonham Carter.

