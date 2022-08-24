^

Movies

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' back in theaters on September 7 with new footage

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 24, 2022 | 12:30pm
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' back in theaters on September 7 with new footage
The updated version of the film will feature extended scenes and 11 minutes of never-before-seen footage.
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — All three Peter Parkers - Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire - plus all your favorite characters are swinging back into theaters with the re-release of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” on September 7.   

The updated version of the film will feature extended scenes and 11 minutes of never-before-seen footage. The return engagement comes in celebration of 60 years of the Spider-Man comic book character, in addition to the last two decades of Spider-Man films gracing the big screen.

The return of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" to cinemas is a welcome development for Filipino fans as theater seating capacity was limited when it opened back in January, plus children weren’t still allowed outside their homes. With the re-release, fans who were deprived of the opportunity to experience the movie in the big screen will now be able to, along with those who want to see it again.  

In “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero's identity is revealed, bringing his superhero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. 

When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse.

The film is directed by Jon Watts, written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, and based on the Marvel Comic Book by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal are producers and Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, JoAnn Perritano, Rachel O'Connor, Avi Arad, and Matt Tolmach are executive producers. The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau with Marisa Tomei.

RELATEDGreat power, great responsibility: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' review

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill back in 'Enola Holmes 2'
59 minutes ago

Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill back in 'Enola Holmes 2'

By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo | 59 minutes ago
Hollywood stars Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill are back in "Enola Holmes 2" streaming on Netflix starting November ...
Movies
fbtw
Cannes winner 'Triangle of Sadness' starring Filipina Dolly de Leon to hit Philippine theaters soon
12 days ago

Cannes winner 'Triangle of Sadness' starring Filipina Dolly de Leon to hit Philippine theaters soon

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 12 days ago
The international trailer for Ruben Östlund's Palme d'Or 2022 winner "Triangle of Sadness" has dropped, poking fun at...
Movies
fbtw
'One Piece Film: Red' to screen in Philippine cinemas this September
12 days ago

'One Piece Film: Red' to screen in Philippine cinemas this September

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 12 days ago
Get ready, anime fans! "One Piece Film: Red" will be screened on September 17 and 18 at SM Megamall. 
Movies
fbtw
Brad Pitt, bad luck, big fun: 'Bullet Train' review
August 5, 2022 - 10:58am

Brad Pitt, bad luck, big fun: 'Bullet Train' review

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | August 5, 2022 - 10:58am
Brad Pitt clearly still has gas in the tank to continue taking roles of different kinds, though he might do better in a journey...
Movies
fbtw
'Blonde' trailer teases personal look into Marilyn Monroe
July 29, 2022 - 3:41pm

'Blonde' trailer teases personal look into Marilyn Monroe

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | July 29, 2022 - 3:41pm
Netflix's official trailer for the upcoming movie "Blonde" sees Ana de Armas portray the complex life of Norma Jeane Mortenson,...
Movies
fbtw
Ben Affleck to play Batman in 'Aquaman 2'
July 29, 2022 - 3:41pm

Ben Affleck to play Batman in 'Aquaman 2'

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | July 29, 2022 - 3:41pm
Actor Ben Affleck is set to reprise his role as Batman in the upcoming "Aquaman" sequel, as confirmed by the Atlantean king's...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with