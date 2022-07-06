^

Movies

Emma Roberts joins cast of Sony's 'Madame Web' starring Dakota Johnson

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 6, 2022 | 6:12pm
Emma Roberts joins cast of Sony's 'Madame Web' starring Dakota Johnson
Composite image of Emma Roberts at the Kate Spade New York Fall 2022 Collection Presentation and Dakota Johnson in "Persuasion"
Getty Images via AFP / Dimitrios Kambouris, screenshot via YouTube

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Emma Roberts recently joined the cast of Sony's upcoming Spider-Man-adjacent movie "Madame Web," which already has  "Fifty Shades of Grey" star Dakota Johnson and "Euphoria" actress Sydney Sweeney in the line-up.

Role assignments have not been dished out yet but Johnson is expected to portray the titular character with a different twist given her comic book history.

In the Marvel comics, Madame Web is an elderly blind woman who stays connected to a web-like support system as she suffers from a neuromuscular disease; she also has psychic powers and is affiliated with many spider-related heroes like Spider-Man.

The web-slinger, his rogues gallery, and his companions are a few of the properties still not under Disney's wing through Marvel Studios as Sony has kept a tight hold of Spider-Man given that he is a guaranteed box-office hit.

Recent Sony comic books films include a "Venom" sequel, the blockbuster "Spider-Man: No Way Home," and the critically-panned "Morbius." Upcoming movies include "Kraven the Hunter," "El Muerto," and sequels to "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse."

Related: 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' delayed to 2023

Also in the "Madame Web" cast are "Dora and the Lost City of Gold" star Isabela Merced, "The Mauritanian" actor Tahar Rahim, and Celeste O'Connor from "Ghostbusters: Afterlife."

Roberts is best known for her breakout role in Nickelodeon's "Unfabulous," films like "Aquamarine," "Nancy Drew," and "Scream 4," and television shows "American Horror Story" and "Scream Queens."

Her most recent film appearances were "The Hunt" and "Holidate" in 2020, while for television she appeared in three consecutive "AHS" seasons before becoming a guest judge on "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars."

The actress has also dabbled in producing, beginning with 2018's "In A Relationship" and 2022's "Abandoned" and "First Kill," having also starred in the first two.

"Madame Web" is currently set for a July 7, 2023 release date, one month after the animated film "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" premieres in cinemas.

RELATED: 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary' reuploaded after Emma Roberts shown instead of Emma Watson

DAKOTA JOHNSON

EMMA ROBERTS

MARVEL

SONY

SPIDER-MAN
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
What to expect as Gru, Minions return to theaters starting today
7 days ago

What to expect as Gru, Minions return to theaters starting today

By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Gru and the Minions are back on the big screen, but this time, they will be going years down memory lane in the movie "Minions:...
Movies
fbtw
Zachary Levi, Gina Rodriguez headline reboot of 'Spy Kids'
11 days ago

Zachary Levi, Gina Rodriguez headline reboot of 'Spy Kids'

By Kristofer Purnell | 11 days ago
The upcoming Netflix reboot of "Spy Kids" has cast its first stars in Zachary Levi and Gina Rodriguez, as well as Everly...
Movies
fbtw
Chris Evans open to reprising Human Torch over Captain America
13 days ago

Chris Evans open to reprising Human Torch over Captain America

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 13 days ago
Chris Evans has been the face of numerous comic book characters, most famously Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe,...
Movies
fbtw
How The King entered and left the building: 'Elvis' movie review
13 days ago

How The King entered and left the building: 'Elvis' movie review

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 13 days ago
Two generations have passed since The King of Rock N' Roll made a name for himself, and now a new generation will get to see...
Movies
fbtw
'Jurassic' is again top draw in N.American theaters
June 21, 2022 - 1:18pm

'Jurassic' is again top draw in N.American theaters

By Agence France-Presse,Agence France-Presse | June 21, 2022 - 1:18pm
"Jurassic World Dominion" again stomped to the top on North American movie screens this weekend, while new release "Lightyear"...
Movies
fbtw
LIST: What to expect from 'Minions: The Rise of Gru'
June 18, 2022 - 12:18pm

LIST: What to expect from 'Minions: The Rise of Gru'

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | June 18, 2022 - 12:18pm
"Minions: The Rise of Gru," the sequel to the "Despicable Me" spin-off in 2015, is arriving in Philippine cinemas at...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with