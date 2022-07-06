Emma Roberts joins cast of Sony's 'Madame Web' starring Dakota Johnson

Composite image of Emma Roberts at the Kate Spade New York Fall 2022 Collection Presentation and Dakota Johnson in "Persuasion"

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Emma Roberts recently joined the cast of Sony's upcoming Spider-Man-adjacent movie "Madame Web," which already has "Fifty Shades of Grey" star Dakota Johnson and "Euphoria" actress Sydney Sweeney in the line-up.

Role assignments have not been dished out yet but Johnson is expected to portray the titular character with a different twist given her comic book history.

In the Marvel comics, Madame Web is an elderly blind woman who stays connected to a web-like support system as she suffers from a neuromuscular disease; she also has psychic powers and is affiliated with many spider-related heroes like Spider-Man.

The web-slinger, his rogues gallery, and his companions are a few of the properties still not under Disney's wing through Marvel Studios as Sony has kept a tight hold of Spider-Man given that he is a guaranteed box-office hit.

Recent Sony comic books films include a "Venom" sequel, the blockbuster "Spider-Man: No Way Home," and the critically-panned "Morbius." Upcoming movies include "Kraven the Hunter," "El Muerto," and sequels to "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse."

Related: 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' delayed to 2023

Also in the "Madame Web" cast are "Dora and the Lost City of Gold" star Isabela Merced, "The Mauritanian" actor Tahar Rahim, and Celeste O'Connor from "Ghostbusters: Afterlife."

Roberts is best known for her breakout role in Nickelodeon's "Unfabulous," films like "Aquamarine," "Nancy Drew," and "Scream 4," and television shows "American Horror Story" and "Scream Queens."

Her most recent film appearances were "The Hunt" and "Holidate" in 2020, while for television she appeared in three consecutive "AHS" seasons before becoming a guest judge on "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars."

The actress has also dabbled in producing, beginning with 2018's "In A Relationship" and 2022's "Abandoned" and "First Kill," having also starred in the first two.

"Madame Web" is currently set for a July 7, 2023 release date, one month after the animated film "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" premieres in cinemas.

RELATED: 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary' reuploaded after Emma Roberts shown instead of Emma Watson