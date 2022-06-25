^

Movies

Zachary Levi, Gina Rodriguez headline reboot of 'Spy Kids'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 25, 2022 | 10:44am
Zachary Levi, Gina Rodriguez headline reboot of 'Spy Kids'
Alexa Vega and Daryl Sabara in the original 'Spy Kids'
Dimension Films

MANILA, Philippines — The upcoming Netflix reboot of "Spy Kids" has cast its first stars in Zachary Levi and Gina Rodriguez, as well as Everly Carganilla and Connor Esterson.

Robert Rodriguez will be directing, writing and producing the reboot of his 2001 film and followed by three sequels within a decade.

The "Spy Kids" reboot comes off the heels of Robert's other Netflix film "We Can Be Heroes," which is loosely tied to "Spy Kids" through Christopher McDonald reprising his role as fictional US president Neil Anami and is a stand-alone sequel to another Rodriguez film "The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl."

Currently given the working title "Spy Kids: Armageddon," the original title for the critically-panned last installment "Spy Kids: All the Time in the World," will see children of legendary secret agents face off against a game developer that has unleased a computer virus that allows him global control of technology.

The first three "Spy Kids" films had Alexa Vega and Daryl Sabara as the titular children while Antonio Banderas and Carla Gugino portrayed their spy parents.

Zachary Levi received international attention as the titular character in "Chuck" and his voice role in "Tangled." He was initially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thor's companion Fandral but now stars as DC hero Shazam and will next be seen in "Shazam! Fury of the Gods."

Gina Rodriguez is best known for her role in the shows "Carmen Sandiego" and "Jane the Virgin" where Carganilla played Baby Jane in one episode; Carganilla was most recently seen in Netflix's "The Chair" starring Sandra Oh.

