LIST: What to expect from 'Minions: The Rise of Gru'

MANILA, Philippines — "Minions: The Rise of Gru," the sequel to the "Despicable Me" spin-off in 2015, is arriving in Philippine cinemas at the end of June and audiences will have a lot to look forward to when it comes to these small yellow henchmen.

Steve Carrell is back as Gru, only younger

Where there are Minions, there is Gru. "Minions: The Rise of Gru" will follow 12-year-old Gru before he became the world's greatest villain but already plotting to take over the world.

Carrell voice the adult Gru in the "Despicable Me" movies as well as the young Gru that appeared at the end of 2015's "Minions" when the little guys decided they wanted him as their master.

Starting from scratch

Who said only heroes could have origin stories? Well to be fair several villains have had their share, none of them may be as diabolic or despicable as Gru's.

Gru, with the help of the Minions led by Kevin, Stuart, and Bob, will try take a stab at villainy by creating their first lair, designing their first weapons, and go on their first missions.

More villains, more Minions

The villains, or in Gru's perspective his heroes, of "Minions: The Rise of Gru" are the supergroup Vicious 6 led by Taraji P. Henson's Belle Bottom, who wears a chain belt that can be used as a disco-ball mace.

Also in the Vicious 6 are is the claw-wielding Jean Clawed voiced by — you guessed it — Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless as Nunchuck the nun who uses nunchucks, Swedish spiiked rollerskater Svengeance voiced by Dolph Lundgren, Danny Trejo's Stronghold who has giant iron hands, and Alan Arkin voicing legendary martial arts fighter Wild Knuckles.

Kevin, Stuart, and Bob will be joined by a new Minion named Otto who wear braces and has a desperate need to please.

Familiar voices return

Russell Brand comes back to voice Gru's future partner Dr. Nefario, only this time he is still an aspiring mad scientist. Legendary actress Julie Andrews also returns as the voice of Gru's self-absorbed mother Marlena.

New characters to the franchise, apart from the Vicious 6, include Michelle Yeoh as kung fu-fighting acupuncturist Master Chow and musician RZA in an undisclosed role.

The Minions must rise to the occasion

"Minions: The Rise of Gru" will see the titular young villain become the ire of the Vicious and when he goes on the run, it is up to his beloved Minions to help him.

Kevin, Stuart, Bob, and Otto will try to master kung fu and do what they can to save their young new master.

"Minions: The Rise of Gru" opens in Philippine cinemas on June 29.

