'Fifty Shades' star Dakota Johnson shows funny side in film of Jane Austen's 'Persuasion'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 16, 2022 | 8:44am
Dakota Johnson will play Anne Elliot in the movie adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel of the same name.
Screengrab from Netflix YouTube Channel

MANILA, Philippines — Netflix released the official trailer of "Persuasion" starring "Fifty Shades" star Dakota Johnson. 

Dakota will play Anne Elliot in the movie adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel of the same name.

Directed by Carrie Cracknell, the adaptation also stars Cosmo Jarvis, Henry Golding, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Mia McKenna-Bruce and Richard E. Grant.

“Living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliot is an unconforming woman with modern sensibilities,” the synopsis reads. 

“When Frederick Wentworth (Jarvis) — the dashing one she let get away — crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances,” it added. 

In a report by Vogue, Cracknell was all praises for Johnson’s performance in the film. 

“I think Dakota’s humor comes from her intelligence,” Cracknell said. 

“Anne sees things around her very clearly, and Dakota’s just like that too. She’s very watchful and very, very bright. And she was pushing to go funnier all the time, so we kept exploring the moments where we could find physical humor. She’d also have loads of ideas while we were shooting that we would end up doing in the film. It’s always the dream when the actors give you so much.”

“Persuasion” is based on Austen’s sixth and final novel of the same name. It was published six months after her death in 1817.

