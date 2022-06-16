'Fifty Shades' star Dakota Johnson shows funny side in film of Jane Austen's 'Persuasion'

Dakota Johnson will play Anne Elliot in the movie adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel of the same name.

MANILA, Philippines — Netflix released the official trailer of "Persuasion" starring "Fifty Shades" star Dakota Johnson.

Directed by Carrie Cracknell, the adaptation also stars Cosmo Jarvis, Henry Golding, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Mia McKenna-Bruce and Richard E. Grant.

“Living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliot is an unconforming woman with modern sensibilities,” the synopsis reads.

There’s always the one that got away.



Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis and Henry Golding star in Persuasion. July 15. pic.twitter.com/pWIIlkfPMh — Netflix (@netflix) June 14, 2022

“When Frederick Wentworth (Jarvis) — the dashing one she let get away — crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances,” it added.

In a report by Vogue, Cracknell was all praises for Johnson’s performance in the film.

“I think Dakota’s humor comes from her intelligence,” Cracknell said.

“Anne sees things around her very clearly, and Dakota’s just like that too. She’s very watchful and very, very bright. And she was pushing to go funnier all the time, so we kept exploring the moments where we could find physical humor. She’d also have loads of ideas while we were shooting that we would end up doing in the film. It’s always the dream when the actors give you so much.”

“Persuasion” is based on Austen’s sixth and final novel of the same name. It was published six months after her death in 1817.

