Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling face off in exclusive clip for Netflix's 'The Gray Man'

MANILA, Philippines — Netflix released an exclusive clip from its upcoming movie "The Gray Man" based on Mark Greaney's 2009 book which sees Ryan Gosling go toe-to-toe with Chris Evans.

The clip sees Gosling's CIA mercenary Court Gentry beating up henchmen until he is confronted by Evans' Lloyd Hansen, whom he evades with a grenade.

The one-shoed Gentry is about to walk away until Hansen threatens him again, but not before the latter is hit with a tranquilizer dart by Ana de Armas' Dani Miranda, who threatens Hansen instead.

"The Gray Man" is directed by the Russo brothers Joe and Anthony, who worked with Evans on the last two "Captain America" and "Avengers" movies. Evans previously starred with de Armas in "Knives Out."

Joe Russo also co-wrote the film's screenplay with Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, both "Avengers" movies alums too.

Starring in the film with the three aforementioned actors are Regé-Jean Page, Julia Butters, Alfre Woodard,and Billy Bob Thornton.

This is Netflix's most expensive movie to date, with a production budget of $200 million (P10.5 billion). It will debut on the streaming platform on July 22.

