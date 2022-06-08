^

Movies

Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling face off in exclusive clip for Netflix's 'The Gray Man'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 8, 2022 | 8:06pm
Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling face off in exclusive clip for Netflix's 'The Gray Man'
Chris Evans in "The Gray Man"
Netflix

MANILA, Philippines — Netflix released an exclusive clip from its upcoming movie "The Gray Man" based on Mark Greaney's 2009 book which sees Ryan Gosling go toe-to-toe with Chris Evans.

The clip sees Gosling's CIA mercenary Court Gentry beating up henchmen until he is confronted by Evans' Lloyd Hansen, whom he evades with a grenade.

The one-shoed Gentry is about to walk away until Hansen threatens him again, but not before the latter is hit with a tranquilizer dart by Ana de Armas' Dani Miranda, who threatens Hansen instead.

"The Gray Man" is directed by the Russo brothers Joe and Anthony, who worked with Evans on the last two "Captain America" and "Avengers" movies. Evans previously starred with de Armas in "Knives Out."

Joe Russo also co-wrote the film's screenplay with Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, both "Avengers" movies alums too.

Starring in the film with the three aforementioned actors are Regé-Jean Page, Julia Butters, Alfre Woodard,and Billy Bob Thornton.

This is Netflix's most expensive movie to date, with a production budget of $200 million (P10.5 billion). It will debut on the streaming platform on July 22.

RELATED: Netflix announces 'All Of Us Are Dead' Season 2

CHRIS EVANS

NETFLIX

RYAN GOSLING
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
'Joker' director Todd Phillips teases sequel with Joaquin Phoenix
2 hours ago

'Joker' director Todd Phillips teases sequel with Joaquin Phoenix

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
"Joker" director Todd Phillips officially confirmed that a sequel for his award-winning film starring Joaquin Phoenix is in...
Movies
fbtw
New dinosaurs, old friends: 'Jurassic World Dominion' review
10 hours ago

New dinosaurs, old friends: 'Jurassic World Dominion' review

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 10 hours ago
"Jurassic World Dominion" serves as the finale of this rebooted series and the entire "Jurassic" franchise as a whole, and...
Movies
fbtw
'Deadpool is gonna be Deadpool': 'Deadpool 3' writers give updates on planned sequel
4 days ago

'Deadpool is gonna be Deadpool': 'Deadpool 3' writers give updates on planned sequel

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
The writers of the upcoming "Deadpool 3" movie are assuring fans that the raunchy anti-hero portrayed by Ryan Reynolds will...
Movies
fbtw
'West Side Story' breakout star Rachel Zegler joins 'Hunger Games' prequel movie
7 days ago

'West Side Story' breakout star Rachel Zegler joins 'Hunger Games' prequel movie

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
Rachel Zegler, the breakout star of Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" remake, has joined the cast of "The Hunger Games"...
Movies
fbtw
Filipina Dolly de Leon gets Oscar buzz for superb acting in Cannes 2022 winning film
8 days ago

Filipina Dolly de Leon gets Oscar buzz for superb acting in Cannes 2022 winning film

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
Worldwide acclaim is expected to follow the admiration that Filipino actress Dolly De Leon gained at the 2022 Cannes...
Movies
fbtw
South Korea has big Cannes night with actor, director awards
10 days ago

South Korea has big Cannes night with actor, director awards

By Deborah Cole | 10 days ago
Star film-maker Park Chan-wook clinched the best director award for his erotic crime movie "Decision To Leave" while Song...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with