Margot Robbie to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel

MANILA, Philippines — An Olympic ice skater, Queen Elizabeth, a famous doll, and now a heist woman — Margot Robbie is widening her range.

The Australian actress is set to appear in a prequel for the iconic heist film "Ocean's Eleven" that is currently in development at Warner Bros.

The original "Ocean's Eleven" from the 1960s follows a group of con artists who attempt to steal millions of dollars from a Las Vegas casino.

Director Steven Soderbergh rebooted the film with three movies of his own with an ensemble cast led by George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Matt Damon.

A spin-off sequel, "Ocean's Eight," starring Sandra Bullock as the sister of George's character was released in 2018 featuring an all-women heist team.

Jay Roach, who worked with Margot in the 2019 film "Bombshell" where she received her second acting Oscar nomination, is attached to direct the still untitled movie which if given the green light could into production in 2023.

The timeline may posit an issue for both Margot and Warner Bros. as they will be busy promoting "Barbie," currently set for a July 2023 release date.

Robbie recently reprised her role as DC Comics' Harley Quinn in "The Suicide Squad" and currently in the middle of shooting "Barbie" opposite Ryan Gosling.

