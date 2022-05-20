^

Movies

Margot Robbie to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 20, 2022 | 4:50pm
Margot Robbie to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel
In this file photo taken on December 4, 2018, actress Margot Robbie attends the New York premiere of "Mary Queen Of Scots." Australian actress Margot Robbie will play the role of Mattel's iconic Barbie doll in the toy's first live-action film, Mattel and Warner Bros., said on January 8, 2019. Barbie, who will celebrate her 60th birthday this year, has already been the subject of dozens of animated movies, though none were ever distributed in theaters.
Michael loccisano/Getty Images North America/AFP

MANILA, Philippines — An Olympic ice skater, Queen Elizabeth, a famous doll, and now a heist woman — Margot Robbie is widening her range.

The Australian actress is set to appear in a prequel for the iconic heist film "Ocean's Eleven" that is currently in development at Warner Bros.

The original "Ocean's Eleven" from the 1960s follows a group of con artists who attempt to steal millions of dollars from a Las Vegas casino.

Director Steven Soderbergh rebooted the film with three movies of his own with an ensemble cast led by George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Matt Damon.

RELATED: C'mon, let's go party! First look at Margot Robbie as Barbie

A spin-off sequel, "Ocean's Eight," starring Sandra Bullock as the sister of George's character was released in 2018 featuring an all-women heist team.

Jay Roach, who worked with Margot in the 2019 film "Bombshell" where she received her second acting Oscar nomination, is attached to direct the still untitled movie which if given the green light could into production in 2023.

The timeline may posit an issue for both Margot and Warner Bros. as they will be busy promoting "Barbie," currently set for a July 2023 release date.

Robbie recently reprised her role as DC Comics' Harley Quinn in "The Suicide Squad" and currently in the middle of shooting "Barbie" opposite Ryan Gosling.

RELATED: Aqua's 'Barbie Girl' song won't be used in the live-action 'Barbie' movie 

MARGOT ROBBIE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Marvel's 'Doctor Strange' tests appeal of movie 'multiverse'
May 5, 2022 - 3:01pm

Marvel's 'Doctor Strange' tests appeal of movie 'multiverse'

By Agence France-Presse,Agence France-Presse | May 5, 2022 - 3:01pm
The highly anticipated "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" sends Benedict Cumberbatch's sorcerer hopping...
Movies
fbtw
Horrific madness: 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' review
May 5, 2022 - 8:54am

Horrific madness: 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' review

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | May 5, 2022 - 8:54am
The expansive Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it is only about to get bigger and crazier as Benedict Cumberbatch's Dr....
Movies
fbtw
'Hunger Games' prequel in theaters on November 2023
April 29, 2022 - 12:55pm

'Hunger Games' prequel in theaters on November 2023

By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo | April 29, 2022 - 12:55pm
Lionsgate announced that "Hunger Games" prequel "Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" is slated to release in theaters on November...
Movies
fbtw
Review: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum chemistry palpable in 'The Lost City'
April 21, 2022 - 10:28am

Review: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum chemistry palpable in 'The Lost City'

By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo | April 21, 2022 - 10:28am
Hollywood actress Sandra Bullock is back on the big screen with Channing Tatum in the adventure movie “The Lost Ci...
Movies
fbtw
Michael Cera, Issa Rae among new additions to live-action 'Barbie' movie
April 16, 2022 - 5:56pm

Michael Cera, Issa Rae among new additions to live-action 'Barbie' movie

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | April 16, 2022 - 5:56pm
Michael Cera, Issa Rae, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, and Oscar-winning actor-director Emerald Fennell are among the new...
Movies
fbtw
Will Ferrell joins cast of live-action 'Barbie' movie led by Margot Robbie
April 12, 2022 - 12:34pm

Will Ferrell joins cast of live-action 'Barbie' movie led by Margot Robbie

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | April 12, 2022 - 12:34pm
The cast of the live-action "Barbie" movie, with Margot Robbie in the titular role, has included veteran comedian Will Ferrell...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with