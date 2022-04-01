^

Why Jared Leto accepted 'Morbius'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 1, 2022 | 5:00pm
Why Jared Leto accepted 'Morbius'
Hollywood actor Jared Leto
MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood actor Jared Leto revealed that he accepted the “Morbius” movie because he was attracted to the concept of transformation. 

“I’m attracted to roles where there’s an opportunity to transform – physical transformation, but also mental, emotional, any and all,” Jared shared. 

In his new film “Morbius” based on the Marvel anti-hero, Jared brings all these sorts of transformations together for his performance as Dr. Michael Morbius, a brilliant doctor with a rare and fatal blood disease. Determined to find the cure, Morbius’ genius finds a way not only to cure the illness, but to give him unimaginable strength and powers. But at a terrible cost: an uncontrollable thirst for human blood.

“I played Dr. Michael Morbius from his most frail, to his most powerful, to his most monstrous,” Jared said. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“There’s a lot of range in there, so that was really fun to tackle. Not only does the movie have action, stunts, and fighting, but the role itself was taxing. Whenever he is fighting the affliction, he is caught in a crossroads between different parts of the character. It’s like a withdrawal process, a full body experience,” he added. 

“Jared Leto was the only actor that could really play the part of Morbius. That wasn’t really a choice – it was predestination,” said film director Daniel Espinosa.

“Jared is a beautiful actor to work with – he comes to set fully prepared, completely immersed in his character. He’s become known for his approach to his characters, but it was truly surprising to see how much emotionality he could wrest out of Dr. Michael Morbius. He has a strong dedication, beginning to end, and more than just an actor. He’s a colleague, a partner,” he added. 

Leto was drawn to the character by the idea that the audience would discover the character as he transmutes, and by the challenge of portraying the role's unusual transformations. 

“I liked that he had this lofty goal while being frail. But then, he finds the cure and becomes incredibly powerful and strong – he succeeds in that mission only to have everything go wrong. There’s a lot to discover about this character,” he added. 

Exclusively in cinemas across the Philippines starting March 30, Morbius is distributed by Columbia Pictures, local office of Sony Pictures Releasing International.

