Review: More action, adventure, Jim Carrey in 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 1, 2022 | 11:07am
Scenes from 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2'
Paramount Pictures International

MANILA, Philippines — Ben Schwartz returns to voice the titular character of the SEGA games in "Sonic the Hedgehog 2," as Jim Carrey's Dr. Robotnik returns for more evil antics, this time with the assistance of the echidna Knuckles, who's voiced by Idris Elba.

The sequel dives more into the Sonic games' lore in some capacity, with both parties rushing to find the Master Emerald. Luckily Sonic has the gadget-savvy Tails (voiced by Colleen O'Shaughnessy, who voiced the fox in the games), on his side as he learns what it means to be a hero.

The first Sonic movie was whole lot of fun, and this new movie delivers the same amount of enjoyment, if not more. Audiences will love seeing Sonic running around like the blue blur he is, and Schwartz's endless number of quips.

For video game fans, some nostalgia will be felt in hearing O'Shaughnessy's Tails, as well as the many references the sequel incorporates. Idris Elba was a surprise announcement for the voice of Knuckles, but he is such a welcome addition to this franchise for he was pure pleasure to watch.

But again the best performance of the movie belongs to Jim Carrey, his Robotnik or "Eggman" even more unhinged, which allows the star comedian to let loose and be his amusing self.

The plot still felt quite generic, but a lovable cast that also includes James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, and Shemar Moore managed to make this film an entertaining watch for everyone, especially for those who love the Sonic games and well-chosen soundtracks.

With a third movie and a Knuckles spin-off series reportedly in development, what is certain is there's more fun and running about abound for Sonic and his friends.
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 premieres in Philippine cinemas on March 30.

