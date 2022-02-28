Review: Why Will Smith deserves to win SAG Awards 2022 Best Actor for 'King Richard'

US actor Will Smith poses in the press room with his award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a leading role for “King Richard” during the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on February 27, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — "King Richard" is a moving family drama that dissects how tennis superstars Venus Williams (Saniyya Sidney) and younger sister, Serena Williams (Demi Singleton), became the world's top tennis players after the 'insightful' coaching from their father, Richard Williams (Will Smith).

Rarely does a parent plot the career of a child, in this instance of two daughters, and bring them into fruition.

Will Smith shines in this true story of dreams and determination. His wife, played by Aunjanue Ellis, lends credence to this poignant family drama. So it came as no surprise that both got nominations in the thespic categories - Will in the Oscars Best Actor race and Aunjanue Ellis in the tightly contested Best Supporting Actress race.

It is truly ingenious how Richard Williams planned how to get his family out of the ghetto and his daughters from drug addiction - factors that snatch away the promising future out of today's youth.

So when Venus Williams signs her $12-million deal with Reebok after her first professional game, it is then that you see what a visionary his father had been all along, despite the many setbacks and obstacles.

Venus and Serena truly "shookt" the world and made history as the first women of color who reached the pinnacle of what was thought of as a "white woman's sport." Their professional careers spanned decades with Venus winning the Wimbledon Cup more than 20 times, and Serena making her mark thereafter.

Also nominated in the Best Picture category, the movie sees Smith as likewise nominated as film producer, alongside Tim White and Trevor White. Playwright Zach Baylin, who penned the material for this biopic, is also nominated for Best Original Screenplay.

For deftly splicing the montage for the film, especially in the game scenes by keeping the frames tight to maintain suspense, as well as showing the escalating tension within the family and the haggling between coaches and agents, Pamela Martin is nominated in the Best Film Editing category.

And for composing the song "Be Alive" as part of the movie's soundtrack Beyonce Knowles-Carter and Dixson are nominated in the Best Original Song race. While not nominated, kudos is still given to actor Jon Bernthal who plays coach Rick Macci. The versatile actor was true to form; even wearing his hair into a chin length bob that the real Macci sported while training the Williams sisters.

