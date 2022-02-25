



















































 
























Movies


The Philippines takes prominence in Tom Holland hit film 'Uncharted'




Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 25, 2022 | 12:24pm
 





The Philippines takes prominence in Tom Holland hit film 'Uncharted'
'Uncharted' poster
Columbia Pictures / Released




MANILA, Philippines — Fresh from the success of Marvel's "Spider-man: No Way Home" where a Filipina lola (grandmother) makes a cameo, Tom Holland is back, but this time, with Mark Wahlberg in the movie "Uncharted."


Street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark) to recover a fortune that Ferdinand Magellan amassed and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada.


What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs.


If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate’s long-lost brother... but only if they can learn to work together.


Action-packed adventure


From airplane scene to ship scene, the film features thrilling actions scenes. Tom and Mark nailed their roles as they showed impressive stunts in the movie.


Philippines highlight


Forget the Tallano Gold -- the Philippines would have been a rich country if the movie is a reality.


For video game enthusiasts


If you play "Uncharted" on Play Station, this movie is perfect for you. There are lots of puzzles that are the same with the game as they unlock the secrets of the location of Magellan's gold.


