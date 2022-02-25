



















































 
























Movies


Will Smith in his element: 'King Richard' review




Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 25, 2022 | 12:51pm
 





Will Smith in his element: 'King Richard' review
Will Smith in 'King Richard' 
Warner Bros. Pictures/Released




MANILA, Philippines — Venus and Serena Williams are considered to be among the greatest tennis players — if not athletes — to have ever lived. And many times they have attributed their early rise to success to their father Richard.


Part biopic and sports film, "King Richard" tells the story of the man who raised the Williams family, not shying away from his imperfections as a person but committed to nailing the "plan" he had for his kids to become the best in the world.


As he always does when called upon, Will Smith excels as the titular character. Smith characterizes Richard both on the court and with his family—in the former he's a stern coach pushing his children to be their best, but at home Smith is vulnerable. He knew what was at stake and came through.


This is not to count out the involvement of Oracene "Brandy" Price, portrayed here by Aunjanue Ellis. She is bold as she is fierce in being the matriarch of the Williams family, matching if not surpassing Smith in the several intimate conversations they have.


Jon Bernthal was quite enjoyable as Rick Macci, and some credit has to be given to Saniyya Sydney and Demi Singleton—the two were tasked in portraying two of the greatest athletes ever in their youth, and they managed just that opposite Smith.


No doubt Venus and Serena will have films dedicated to or about them one day, but with their blessings (they are credited as executive producers here) a spotlight is shown on the man that guided them there.


