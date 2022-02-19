Sagip Pelikula, FDCP to screen restored Philippine classics at Metropolitan Theater

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN Film Restoration's Sagip Pelikula partnered with the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) and the Manila Metropolitan Theater (MET), to bring back restored classics on the big screen through the free public screening event "Mga Hiyas ng Sineng Pilipino."

The collaborative event's first leg will happen on February 20 (Sunday) at the re-opened Metropolitan Theater and will feature screenings of beloved Pinoy classic films that have been newly scanned and enhanced using the latest technology for today's generation of moviegoers to appreciate the beauty of Philippine cinema throughout the years.

Among the films to be shown at the MET is Star Cinema's 1995 award-winning romantic-drama hit "Sana Maulit Muli," starring Aga Mulach and Lea Salonga, courtesy of Sagip Pelikula.

The film highlights the love story of a long-time couple in Jerry (Aga) and Agnes (Lea) and how they dealt with the struggles of their long-distance relationship—with Agnes rekindling her connection with her estranged mother abroad and Jerry pursuing his career. But this would then take a toll on them, making them fall out of love.

Despite their past troubles, Jerry then follows her overseas with high hopes of reuniting with Agnes.

Viewers can also watch other restored classics courtesy of the FDCP and the Philippine Film Archive (PFA), with titles "Dalagang Ilocana" (1954) starring Gloria Romero, Dolphy, Ric Rodrigo, and Tita de Villa and directed by Olive La Torre; and "Pagdating sa Dulo" (1971) helmed by National Artist Ishmael Bernal and top-billed by Rita Gomez, Eddie Garcia, Vic Vargas, Rosemarie Gil, Ronaldo Valdez, among many others.

"Dalagang Ilocana" will also air for free the same day at 10 a.m., followed by "Pagdating sa Dulo" at 1:30 p.m., and "Sana Maulit Muli" at 3 p.m.

ABS-CBN Film Restoration celebrated its tenth year of restoring and remastering films from directors and writers of note for today’s viewers to appreciate through its Sagip Pelikula initiative.

These efforts have earned multiple recognitions from award-giving bodies worldwide, including the prestigious Gold Quill Award given by the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC), Gawad Pedro Bucaneg from Unyon ng mga Manunulat sa Pilipinas (UMPIL), and most recently the Gawad PASADO sa Pagsisinop ng mga De Kalibreng Pelikula distinction from the 23rd Gawad PASADO organized by Pampelikulang Samahan ng mga Dalubguro (PASADO).