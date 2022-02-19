



















































 
























^


 











 















Movies


'Sing 2' to premiere in Philippine cinemas on February 23




Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 19, 2022 | 1:32pm
 





'Sing 2' to premiere in Philippine cinemas on February 23
Hollywood animation film "Sing 2".
Released/Universal Pictures




MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood animation film "Sing 2" will finally be shown in Philippine theaters on February 23.


The sequel follows Buster Moon and his all-star cast of performers prepare to launch their most dazzling stage extravaganza in the glittering entertainment capital of the world.


However, they first have to persuade the world’s most reclusive rock star—played by global music icon Bono, in his animated film debut—to join them.


Buster has turned the New Moon Theater into a local hit but he has his eyes on a bigger prize: Debuting a new show at the Crystal Tower Theater in glamorous Redshore City.


But with no connections, Buster and his cast—including harried mother pig Rosita (Reese Witherspoon), rocker porcupine Ash (Scarlett Johansson), earnest gorilla Johnny (Taron Egerton), shy elephant Meena (Tori Kelly) and of course, porcine provocateur Gunter (Nick Kroll)—have to sneak their way into the world-famous Crystal Entertainment offices, run by ruthless mogul wolf Jimmy Crystal (Bobby Cannavale).


In a desperate attempt to get Mr. Crystal’s attention, Gunter spontaneously pitches an outrageous idea that Buster quickly runs with, promising that their new show will star lion rock legend Clay Calloway (Bono).


But Buster has never met Clay, an artist who shut himself away from the world more than a decade ago after the loss of his wife.


As Gunter helps Buster dream up an out-of-this-world theatrical masterpiece, and the pressure from Mr. Crystal mount, Rosita’s leading role in the show gets ripped away and handed to Mr. Crystal’s spoiled daughter, Porsha, played by Grammy-nominated artist Halsey. Desperate to save the show and his life, Buster embarks on a quest to find Clay and persuade him to return to the stage.


What begins as a dream of big-time success becomes an emotional reminder of the power of music to heal even the most broken heart.


The film is written and directed by returning filmmaker Garth Jennings and features additional new characters played by music superstar Pharrell Williams, Black Panther’s Letitia Wright and comedians Eric Andre and Chelsea Peretti.


The film is produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Janet Healy. “Sing 2” combines dozens of classic rock and pop hit songs, electrifying performances, breathtaking artistry and Illumination’s signature humor and heart into the definitive feel-good movie.


 
















 



ANIMATION

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
    • 















Latest














Latest









Sagip Pelikula, FDCP to screen restored Philippine classics at Metropolitan Theater







49 minutes ago


Sagip Pelikula, FDCP to screen restored Philippine classics at Metropolitan Theater



By Jan Milo Severo |
49 minutes ago 


ABS-CBN Film Restoration's Sagip Pelikula partnered with the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) and the Manila...








Movies
fbtw













'Sing 2' to premiere in Philippine cinemas on February 23







1 hour ago


'Sing 2' to premiere in Philippine cinemas on February 23



By Jan Milo Severo |
1 hour ago 


Hollywood animation film "Sing 2" will finally be shown in Philippine theaters on February 23.








Movies
fbtw













More turns than twists: 'Death on the Nile' review







2 days ago


More turns than twists: 'Death on the Nile' review



By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell |
2 days ago 


Following in the steps of 2017's "Murder on the Orient Express," Kenneth Branagh returns to direct and star as Agatha Christie's...








Movies
fbtw













Kirsten Dunst, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Garfield react on Oscars nominations
 






8 days ago


Kirsten Dunst, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Garfield react on Oscars nominations



By Jan Milo Severo |
8 days ago 


Hollywood stars Kirsten Dunst, Nicole Kidman and Andrew Garfield reacted on their Oscars nomination. 








Movies
fbtw













'I never got to sing myself': Jennifer Lopez admits 'Selena' film didn't use her voice
 






11 days ago


'I never got to sing myself': Jennifer Lopez admits 'Selena' film didn't use her voice



By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza |
11 days ago 


Jennifer Lopez stars alongside Owen Wilson in the feel-good romantic comedy "Marry Me" this Valentine's season.








Movies
fbtw













&lsquo;On The Job: The Missing 8&rsquo; Philippine premiere set







February 4, 2022 - 12:42pm


‘On The Job: The Missing 8’ Philippine premiere set



By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza |
February 4, 2022 - 12:42pm 


The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) has just launched the third installment of "WAGI!," a series of film screenings...








Movies
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







 or sign in with