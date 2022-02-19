'Sing 2' to premiere in Philippine cinemas on February 23

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood animation film "Sing 2" will finally be shown in Philippine theaters on February 23.

The sequel follows Buster Moon and his all-star cast of performers prepare to launch their most dazzling stage extravaganza in the glittering entertainment capital of the world.

However, they first have to persuade the world’s most reclusive rock star—played by global music icon Bono, in his animated film debut—to join them.

Buster has turned the New Moon Theater into a local hit but he has his eyes on a bigger prize: Debuting a new show at the Crystal Tower Theater in glamorous Redshore City.

But with no connections, Buster and his cast—including harried mother pig Rosita (Reese Witherspoon), rocker porcupine Ash (Scarlett Johansson), earnest gorilla Johnny (Taron Egerton), shy elephant Meena (Tori Kelly) and of course, porcine provocateur Gunter (Nick Kroll)—have to sneak their way into the world-famous Crystal Entertainment offices, run by ruthless mogul wolf Jimmy Crystal (Bobby Cannavale).

In a desperate attempt to get Mr. Crystal’s attention, Gunter spontaneously pitches an outrageous idea that Buster quickly runs with, promising that their new show will star lion rock legend Clay Calloway (Bono).

But Buster has never met Clay, an artist who shut himself away from the world more than a decade ago after the loss of his wife.

As Gunter helps Buster dream up an out-of-this-world theatrical masterpiece, and the pressure from Mr. Crystal mount, Rosita’s leading role in the show gets ripped away and handed to Mr. Crystal’s spoiled daughter, Porsha, played by Grammy-nominated artist Halsey. Desperate to save the show and his life, Buster embarks on a quest to find Clay and persuade him to return to the stage.

What begins as a dream of big-time success becomes an emotional reminder of the power of music to heal even the most broken heart.

The film is written and directed by returning filmmaker Garth Jennings and features additional new characters played by music superstar Pharrell Williams, Black Panther’s Letitia Wright and comedians Eric Andre and Chelsea Peretti.

The film is produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Janet Healy. “Sing 2” combines dozens of classic rock and pop hit songs, electrifying performances, breathtaking artistry and Illumination’s signature humor and heart into the definitive feel-good movie.