Kirsten Dunst, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Garfield react on Oscars nominations

Kirsten Dunst is nominated as Best Actress in a Supporting Role in the film “The Power of the Dog.”

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood stars Kirsten Dunst, Nicole Kidman and Andrew Garfield reacted on their Oscars nominations.

In a report by Variety, Kirsten, who is nominated as Best Actress in a Supporting Role for the film “The Power of the Dog,” recalled how she learned the news.

“So Eric Kranzler, my manager, calls me. I’m watching the feed on my phone because my kids are watching cartoons and Jesse is at work. He had to go to work super early today. [Eric] called me, and he said I was nominated, so I’m crying with my kids,” she said.

“They’re like, ‘Why the hell is mom crying?’ [Eric] calls me back, and meanwhile I’m in the throes, talking to my mom or whatever. He was like, ‘Jesse just …’ And I started screaming and I hung up the phone. Then Megan, one of my publicists, called me because she’s trying to tell me and I just screamed at her. Then I called Jesse, and I was the first person to tell him, and he was a little shell shocked. I mean, it’s just so crazy to be a couple and have our first nominations together. It’s like a storybook. You know what I mean? It’s so weird. It’s amazing,” she added.

Nicole, who is nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for the movie “Being the Ricardos,” said she’s still excited after being nominated for the 5th time of her career.

“No. It’s a thousand times more [exciting]. I don’t know if that’s age or having a 13-year-old and 11-year-old who understand a little bit what it is. My husband, who is so much a part of all this, and having a family to celebrate with, it’s extraordinary. I find as I get older, everything gets more intense,” she said.

Meanwhile, Andrew said he is excited for the nomination. He is nominated as Best Actor in a Leading Role for the movie “Tick, Tick … Boom!”

“It’s incredibly exciting. I take none of it for granted. It’s such a strange thing to be able to do what I love in my life. I know how lucky I am. This is really emotional. It’s deeply moving to be honored and recognized in this way. It’s very surreal. I keep thinking about myself as a 16-year-old acting student, just wondering if I had what it took or if I was barking up the wrong tree,” he said.

RELATED: LIST: Oscars 2022 nominees in main categories