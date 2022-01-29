



















































 












Movies


Director Jay Altarejos, model Marc Cubales collaborate for movie 'Finding Daddy Blake'




Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 29, 2022 | 12:01pm
 





Director Jay Altarejos, model Marc Cubales collaborate for movie 'Finding Daddy Blake'
Award-winning director Jay Altarejos, model Marc Cubales
Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo




MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning director Jay Altarejos collaborated with Marc Cubales in the upcoming movie “Finding Daddy Blake” under MC Productions. 


Daddy Blake trended on social media in 2020. Twitter users said that he is scammer who promised money to good-looking guys in exchange for intimate videos.



In an interview with Philstar.com, Marc said he wanted to do the film about the scammer to raise awareness. 


“Daddy Blake, I think he’s psychotic. He keeps on asking to do something sa model. Pinaghuhubad niya. So we’re trying to do this as a film,” Marc said.  








 




 


 






 





 






 


 


 






 


 






 


 


 








 


 




A post shared by Marc Cubales (@marc_cubales)







“This is very risky kasi totoo 'yung pelikula but at the same time mas malapit sa reality,” he added.   


Jay, meanwhile, refused to give details about the film but said it will have a different kind of twist at the end. 


“This is a BL film but with a different kind of twist. I can’t tell you much, lest I would be tempted to give all the juicy details,” he said. 


“This is not your usual BL movie. We want to level it up. It’s a love story and it’s going to be entertaining,” he added. 


A model who was also an actor then, Marc said he produced the film to give back where he started. 


“I’ve been hoping to do this to help the industry. Dati nasa limelight but ngayon mas maiintindihan mo dahil ikaw na yung nag-develop, gumawa ng pelikula. Mas maganda,” he said. 


“Finding Daddy Blake” will begin shooting in the second week of February and targets to release before the May elections.  


 
















 



