Rooney Mara to play Audrey Hepburn in an upcoming biopic

Rooney Mara (left) will star as legendary Hollywood and fashion icon Audrey Hepburn (right), seen here in a Zurich in 1954.

MANILA, Philippines — American actress Rooney Mara will transform into Audrey Hepburn in an upcoming Apple Studios-produced film about the Hollywood legend.

The film will be directed by “Call Me by Your Name” filmmaker Luca Guadagino.

Hepburn is celebrated for her performances in classics like "Breakfast at Tiffany’s", "Roman Holiday", "My Fair Lady", and "Sabrina." She’s also widely known as a fashion icon and humanitarian.

Born in Brussels, Hepburn resided in the Netherlands during the German occupation and World War II. She went on to become a ballet dancer in Amsterdam and a chorus girl in London's West End before she started making films.

There is no news yet on who else will join Mara in the cast. The 36-year-old actress is also reportedly producing the feature project.

Rooney Mara has starred in films like “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” “Nightmare Alley,” “Carol,” “Mary Magdalene,” and “Her.”

She is currently in a relationship with Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix.