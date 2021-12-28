



















































 












Movies


'The Batman' trailer dropped: Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz are 'The Bat and the Cat'




Philstar.com
December 28, 2021 | 3:13pm
 









Robert Pattinson of "Twilight" fame is the new generation Bruce Wayne while "Big Little Lies" star Zoë Kravitz stars as Catwoman in the upcoming installment of the DC Comics franchise titled "The Batman."


As seen in the trailer, the masked vigilante and billionaire pursues Riddler, a serial killer who targets Gotham City's elite, and strikes an alliance with the mysterious and beguiling Selina Kyle.


Directed by Matt Reeves, the film is slated for release in March 2022.


"The Batman" also stars Paul Dano, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell.


 
















 



1 hour ago


