Still got magic: Channing Tatum returns for 3rd 'Magic Mike' movie

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood actor Channing Tatum is back as Magic Mike for the film franchise's third installment, "Magic Mike's Last Dance."

The film will debut exclusively on HBO Max.

In his Twitter account, Channing posted a photo of the script.

"Well world, looks like Mike Lane's tapping back in," he wrote.

Well world, looks like Mike Lane’s tapping back in. @hbomax pic.twitter.com/V9Ce62n710 — Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) November 29, 2021

Directed by Steven Soderbergh and written by Reid Carolin, the release date of the movie has not been announced yet.

According to reports, Warner Brothers Pictures said that the first two "Magic Mike" films grossed nearly $300 million worldwide.