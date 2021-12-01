



































































 




   

   









Movies

                        
Still got magic: Channing Tatum returns for 3rd 'Magic Mike' movie

                        

                        
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 1, 2021 | 11:08am
                        

                        


                        
                        
Still got magic: Channing Tatum returns for 3rd 'Magic Mike' movie
Channing Tatum (center) in 'Magic Mike'
Warner Bros. Pictures

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood actor Channing Tatum is back as Magic Mike for the film franchise's third installment, "Magic Mike's Last Dance."



The film will debut exclusively on HBO Max. 



In his Twitter account, Channing posted a photo of the script. 



"Well world, looks like Mike Lane's tapping back in," he wrote. 



 






 



Directed by Steven Soderbergh and written by Reid Carolin, the release date of the movie has not been announced yet. 



According to reports, Warner Brothers Pictures said that the first two "Magic Mike" films grossed nearly $300 million worldwide. 


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

