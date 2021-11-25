Daniel Dae Kim, more Asian stars join live-action 'Avatar' series

MANILA, Philippines — The cast for Netflix's upcoming live-action "Avatar: The Airbender" series is continuing to grow with the addition of more Asian actors, highlighted by Daniel Dae Kim of "Hawaii Five-O" and "Lost" fame.

Kim has been tapped to portray the show's villain, the Fire Lord Ozai, the ruthless leader of the Fire Nation and father of Prince Zuko (to be played by Dallas Liu). Ozai was voiced by Mark Hamill in the original series.

This is not Kim's first time in the "Avatar" universe, having voiced General Fong in the original Nickelodeon animated show and Hiroshi Sato in its sequel series "The Legend of Korra."

Also cast for the show are Paul Sun-Hyung Lee from "Kim's Convenience" as fan favorite Uncle Iroh, Lim Kay Siu as the monk Gyatso, and Ken Leung as Fire Nation Commander Zhao.

Announced earlier as the leading cast of Netflix's "Avatar: The Last Airbender" along with Liu are Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, and Ian Ousley. The Filipino-Canadian Cormier will be portraying the titular character Aang, who must master the four elements.

RELATED: Filipino-Canadian stars in new 'Avatar' live action