LIST: More movies to be released in Philippine cinemas in December, January

Composite photo of upcoming films for release in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The slow return to theaters is becoming more exciting as even more films were given release dates in the Philippines, with the movie industry eager for a comeback.

Several movies were already announced to be coming out in November and may reach bigger audiences in Metro Manila with the capital region now at Alert Level 2, allowing cinemas at 50% capacity from a stricter 30%

LIST: Movies showing in Philippines when cinemas reopen this November

Perhaps the biggest Filipino cinematic announcement for December is the return of the Metro Manila Film Festival to theaters after being celebrated online last year, with competing films available to the public via streaming.

The festival's executive committee and the Metro Manila Development Authority are hoping to expand the audience percentage during the holiday season in order for the MMFF to reach more people.

Below is a list of movies that have been given Philippine release dates for December 2021 and January 2022:

The Eternals

After not seeing any Marvel movie for over a year, the Philippines will get a third one in a row as "The Eternals" follows the releases of "Black Widow" and "Shang-Chi" when it hits theaters on December 1.

The film is helmed by Academy Award-winning director Chloé Zhao and features an ensemble cast including Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, and Kit Harrington, among many others.

Yorme

Also coming out on December 1 is "Yorme," the musical-biopic about Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno Domagaso. Xian Lim, McCoy De Leon, and Raikko Mateo star, as does Moreno himself.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

While not part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, another Marvel title—under Sony—that is looked forward to is the sequel to 2018's "Venom" which drops on December 8.

Tom Hardy returns as Eddie Brock and the symbiote anti-hero opposite Woody Harrelson, under the direction of Andy Serkis.

Encanto

Is it really Christmas without a film for the whole family? Disney answers that call with "Encanto", also on December 8, just a few weeks after its worldwide release.

"Encanto" follows the Madrigals, a family in Colombia with magical powers. Stephanie Beatriz and John Leguizamo are among the voice actors, while Lin-Manuel Miranda penned the film's songs.

No Time to Die

Filipinos will be able to see Daniel Craig's final outing as 007 in the James Bond film "No Time to Die" when it hits theaters on December 15.

New cast members joining Craig and his Bond movies returnees are Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, and Lashanna Lynch.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

Those opting for a different kind of action, one with a twinge of horror, may find what they're looking for in "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City," the seventh film in the "Resident Evil" franchise that serves as a reboot which also comes out on December 15.

QCinema

The MMFF won't be the only festival returning this December. The 2021 edition of QCinema plans to hold a hybrid festival from November 26 to December 5 with some theatrical screenings and other films available via streaming.

International movies such as Iceland's "Lamb" and Switzerland's "The Girl and the Spider" are among the festival's line-up that have yet to be fully announced, as well as the short films "How to Die Young in Manila" and "Filipiñana," which are part of the Asian Shorts showcase.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Marvel Studio's fourth film of 2021 will arrive in Philippine theaters after the MMFF finishes its run in January 2022.

Fans will do their best to avoid spoilers until January 8, 2022 of the highly-anticipated "Spider-Man: No Way Home," Tom Holland's third solo film as Spider-Man where he faces some familiar villains.

Other films to look forward to in 2022:

Ghostbusters: Afterlife — January 26

Morbius — February 9

Uncharted — February 23