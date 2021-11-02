



































































 




   

   









Movies

                        
LIST: Movies showing in Philippines when cinemas reopen this November

                        

                        
Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 2, 2021 | 5:52pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Dune and A Quiet Place II
Filipinos will soon be offered the big-screen treatment of Denis Villeneuve's screen adaptation of Frank Herbert's "Dune" starring Timothée Chalamet and "A Quiet Place: Part II," the sequel of John Krasinski's highly successful thriller.

                        

                           
The long wait is over. After being closed for 20 months, theaters in Metro Manila will reopen on November 10 and Filipinos will be able to catch movies they missed during the pandemic—in the big screen and with overwhelming surround sound, for a change.



Still, the moviegoing experience will not quite be the same just yet. The IATF has released guidelines for the reopening of cinemas which allow only fully vaccinated persons in cinemas. Seating capacity is also limited to 30%. No eating is allowed and socially-distanced seating is required.

   
   


Below is a list of movies that have been announced will be shown in the country when cinemas reopen to the public beginning Nov. 10:



Dune



November 10: Sci-fi epic film "Dune" was the first film announced to be hitting cinemas. "'Dune' will blow your mind," said the film's lead Timothée Chalamet in a promo. His co-star Jason Momoa adds, "It's epic... I promise you won't be let down."



The movie based on Frank Herbert's novel has so far made $293.7 million (almost P15 billion) at the box office. Director Denis Villeneuve has been given the green light for a sequel.



A Quiet Place Part II



November 10: Halloween may have passed, but the sequel to 2018's "A Quiet Place" by John Krasinski will continue delivering thrills when it screens in Philippine theaters.



The film had its world premiere in March 2020, but did not get a worldwide release until May 2021 because of the pandemic.



The sequel follows the remaining members of the Abbott family played by Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe as they continue navigating a silent world overrun by aliens. They are joined by Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou.



Black Widow






November 17: Marvel is returning to the Philippines! The long-awaited "Black Widow" movie will finally appear in Filipino theaters on November 17, and everyone can catch Scarlett Johansson's final outing as Natasha Romanoff.



The film takes place following the events of "Captain America: Civil War," which came out in 2016, but is officially the first film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4.



Don't Breathe 2



November 17: "Don't Breathe 2," the follow-up to the 2016 film by Fede Alvarez, will also be coming to Philippine cinemas on November 17.



The sequel takes place eight years after the events of the first movie, following "the blind man" Norman Nordstrom played by Stephen Lang.



Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings






November 24: Another MCU film arriving to Filipino big screens is "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," Marvel's first movie by an Asian director and predominantly Asian cast led by Simu Liu, Awkwafina and Tony Leung.



Malignant



November 24: Horror movie "Malignant" will be showing in the Philippines two months after its wide release. Warner Bros. Philippines announced.



"Malignant" is James Wan's return to directing a horror movie, after doing "Aquaman," finding success in helming "Saw" and the first two "Insidious" and "The Conjuring" films.






Several films have been announced to premiere in the Philippines but have yet to be allotted official dates:



    
	
  • Venom: Let There Be Carnage
    • 
	
  • Eternals
    • 
	
  • No Time To Die
    • 
	
  • Fast 9
    • 
	
  • Ghostbusters: Afterlife
    • 
	
  • Last Night in Soho
    • 
	
  • Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City
    • 
	
  • Spencer
    • 
	
  • The Addams Family 2
    • 
	
  • Encanto
    • 



                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
