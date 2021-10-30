



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Movies

                        
'The Fabulous Filipino Brothers' now streaming in Philippines

                        

                        
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 30, 2021 | 1:37pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
'The Fabulous Filipino Brothers' now streaming in Philippines
1091 Pictures acquired the digital rights of the film with plans for a release across platforms on February 8, 2022. 
Fabulous Filipino Brothers via Instagram

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — "The Fabulous Filipino Brothers," a film by Dante Basco about four real-life brothers' misadventures, is now available for streaming in the Philippines. 



The film is now available via pay per view on Cignal and KTX.ph. 



Shot in Manila and Northern California, the film follows Dante with his real-life brothers Derek, Dionysio and Darion in four unique vignettes that would lead to a series of misadventures, cockfights and a controversial Filipino wedding.



Kapuso actress Solenn Heussaff and veteran actor Tirso Cruz II are in the film with soundtracks from JayR and AJ Rafael. 






“Being a part of this industry for over 30 years, I would say that this is the perfect time to represent the Asian community. We are now entering this new era of storytelling with a new media so we have to create more stories that are told from our own Asian perspective,” Dante said. 



“We put a lot of heart into the preparation of this film and it feels like I am sharing my family with the whole world so I hope the people will be able to enjoy it,” he added.



Meanwhile, 1091 Pictures acquired the digital rights of the film with plans for a release across platforms on February 8, 2022. 



Dante Basco and his brother Darion co-wrote the film, which made its world premiere at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival. —Video from Pelikula Mania YouTube channel 


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      DANTE BASCO
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'The Fabulous Filipino Brothers' now streaming in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 hours ago

                              
                              
'The Fabulous Filipino Brothers' now streaming in Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
"The Fabulous Filipino Brothers," a film by Dante Basco about four real-life brothers' misadventures, is now available for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Movies
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Chris Evans 'covered in goosebumps' as 'Lightyear' drops teaser trailer
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
19 hours ago

                              
                              
Chris Evans 'covered in goosebumps' as 'Lightyear' drops teaser trailer


                              

                                                                  By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
"To infinity and..."

                                                         


      

         

            
Movies
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 7 horror films that will terrorize you this Halloween
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
19 hours ago

                              
                              
7 horror films that will terrorize you this Halloween


                              

                                                                  By Seph Asong,Seph Asong |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
If there’s one season that has gotten the notoriety for giving everyone the excuse to dress up and party, that’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Movies
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hayden Christensen to return as Anakin Skywalker in new 'Star Wars' series
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
Hayden Christensen to return as Anakin Skywalker in new 'Star Wars' series


                              

                                                                  By Kristofer Purnell |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
*Deep heavy breathing*

                                                         


      

         

            
Movies
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Iloilo phone-shot short film wins at Berlin film festival
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
Iloilo phone-shot short film wins at Berlin film festival


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Iloilo short film "Ang May Akda: Ikatlong Yugto" recently won the Extreme Scream Award in the Halloween Edition of the Berlin...

                                                         


      

         

            
Movies
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Anti-drug war 'Aswang' is 1st docu to win Gawad Urian Best Film
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
Anti-drug war 'Aswang' is 1st docu to win Gawad Urian Best Film


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
“Aswang,” a documentary about the bloody drug war of President Rodrigo Duterte, made history as the first documentary...

                                                         


      

         

            
Movies
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with