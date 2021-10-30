'The Fabulous Filipino Brothers' now streaming in Philippines

1091 Pictures acquired the digital rights of the film with plans for a release across platforms on February 8, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — "The Fabulous Filipino Brothers," a film by Dante Basco about four real-life brothers' misadventures, is now available for streaming in the Philippines.

The film is now available via pay per view on Cignal and KTX.ph.

Shot in Manila and Northern California, the film follows Dante with his real-life brothers Derek, Dionysio and Darion in four unique vignettes that would lead to a series of misadventures, cockfights and a controversial Filipino wedding.

Kapuso actress Solenn Heussaff and veteran actor Tirso Cruz II are in the film with soundtracks from JayR and AJ Rafael.

“Being a part of this industry for over 30 years, I would say that this is the perfect time to represent the Asian community. We are now entering this new era of storytelling with a new media so we have to create more stories that are told from our own Asian perspective,” Dante said.

“We put a lot of heart into the preparation of this film and it feels like I am sharing my family with the whole world so I hope the people will be able to enjoy it,” he added.

Dante Basco and his brother Darion co-wrote the film, which made its world premiere at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival. —Video from Pelikula Mania YouTube channel