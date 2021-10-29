



































































 




   

   









Movies

                        
Chris Evans 'covered in goosebumps' as 'Lightyear' drops teaser trailer

                        

                        
Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 29, 2021 | 8:43pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Chris Evans 'covered in goosebumps' as 'Lightyear' drops teaser trailer
Chris Evans (right) in 'Lightyear' (left)
Pixar, Lionsgate

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — "To infinity and..."



Disney-Pixar has released the first teaser trailer for "Lightyear," with former "Captain America" actor Chris Evans voicing the famous space ranger from the "Toy Story" franchise.



The trailer sees Buzz Lightyear — with hair! — as he travels in a space ship a la "Star Wars" light speed. David Bowie's "Starman" plays as Buzz goes through Star Command's training sequences.



It ends with Evans about to finish Buzz's famous catchphrase, coined by previous Buzz Lightyear voice actor Tim Allen.



 






 



Evans said on Twitter that he was covered in goosebumps watching the trailer, "Nothing has ever made me feel more joy and gratitude than knowing I’m a part of this and it’s basically always on my mind."



 








First announced in December last year, "Lightyear" will serve as an origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the action figure from "Toy Story" is based on, therefore a standalone film in the franchise.



Veteran Pixar animator Angus MacLane, who co-directed "Finding Dory," will helm "Lightyear" in his feature film directorial debut. No other names have been announced for the cast with the movie set to be released in June 2022.



RELATED: 'Infinity and beyond': Chris Evans to voice Buzz Lightyear in new Pixar film


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

