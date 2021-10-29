Chris Evans 'covered in goosebumps' as 'Lightyear' drops teaser trailer

MANILA, Philippines — "To infinity and..."

Disney-Pixar has released the first teaser trailer for "Lightyear," with former "Captain America" actor Chris Evans voicing the famous space ranger from the "Toy Story" franchise.

The trailer sees Buzz Lightyear — with hair! — as he travels in a space ship a la "Star Wars" light speed. David Bowie's "Starman" plays as Buzz goes through Star Command's training sequences.

It ends with Evans about to finish Buzz's famous catchphrase, coined by previous Buzz Lightyear voice actor Tim Allen.

Evans said on Twitter that he was covered in goosebumps watching the trailer, "Nothing has ever made me feel more joy and gratitude than knowing I’m a part of this and it’s basically always on my mind."

I’m covered in goosebumps. And will be every time I watch this trailer. Or hear a Bowie song. Or have any thought whatsoever between now and July cause nothing has ever made me feel more joy and gratitude than knowing I’m a part of this and it’s basically always on my mind

???????????? pic.twitter.com/bq5573GcrM — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 27, 2021



First announced in December last year, "Lightyear" will serve as an origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the action figure from "Toy Story" is based on, therefore a standalone film in the franchise.

Veteran Pixar animator Angus MacLane, who co-directed "Finding Dory," will helm "Lightyear" in his feature film directorial debut. No other names have been announced for the cast with the movie set to be released in June 2022.

