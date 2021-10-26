Iloilo phone-shot short film wins at Berlin film festival

MANILA, Philippines — Iloilo short film "Ang May Akda: Ikatlong Yugto" recently won the Extreme Scream Award in the Halloween Edition of the Berlin Flash Film Festival.

The film's director Elvert Banares took to social media to announce that the film won in the online festival this October.

“Our micro-film ‘Ang May Akda: Ikatlong Yugto’ (The Author: Chapter Three) wins Extreme Scream Award for Scream Fest (Halloween Edition) of the Berlin Flash Film Festival 2021!” Elvert declared.

“We're very thrilled by this award and we congratulate all winners! Sharing this with Doc Sis, Pretty Rhyme, Matt, Kyle, Aaron, langga Tanya, Chef Tibong, Gloven, Tee and Ms. Nat! My special thanks to the workforce of Richmonde Hotel Iloilo! And sharing this to all of you friends and network! Yehey!” he added.

The film was shot entirely by Elvert using a smartphone.

Elvert is the founder of CineKasimanwa film festival and Sandaan sa Visayas Festival Director.