'Magandang Gabi Bayan' Halloween specials streaming for free for limited time

MANILA, Philippines — While it is still uncertain if seasoned broadcaster Noli De Castro will return to ABS-CBN's flagship nightly newscast "TV Patrol" following his withdrawal from the senatorial race last week, viewers can revisit the scariest episodes of "Kabayan" Noli’s iconic “Magandang Gabi Bayan” (MGB) Halloween special featuring the mysteries of a white lady, ghosts, spirits, exorcism and many more.

MGB's "throwback" Halloween episodes are among the new lineup of free shows and English-subtitled movies with hair-raising "kilig" and spooks that are available all October on ABS-CBN’s various YouTube channels.

Explore the joys and pains of falling in love with a friend by watching “To Love Some Buddy” starring Zanjoe Marudo and Maja Salvador, and “Can We Still Be Friends?” starring Gerald Anderson and Arci Munoz.

Star Cinema’s YouTube channel also serves up some Halloween scares as it streams Vilma Santos and Kim Chiu’s “The Healing,” and Angelica Panganiban and Vhong Navarro’s horror-comedy “Bulong.”

The millennial horror movie “Bloody Crayons,” which follows a college barkada trying to escape death on a remote island, will be streaming for free starting October 24. It will coincide with the release of a series of explainers about the making of the movie in “Secret Movie Files” featuring its production team, director Topel Lee, and stars Janella Salvador, Jane Oineza, Maris Racal, Yves Flores, and Ronnie Alonte.

Arci, Jessy Mendiola, and Coleen Garcia also combine action and comedy in “Extra Service,” where they play massage therapists-cum-secret agents who must complete an important mission.

ABS-CBN Superview also delivers the ultimate horror experience with full episodes of Raymond Bagatsing’s “Nginiiig” and Tony Velasquez’s “Verum Est: Totoo Ba Ito?” which both explore paranormal stories and events from all over the country.

Enjoy all of these and more for free for a limited time via ABS-CBN Superview by subscribing to the YouTube channels of ABS-CBN Entertainment, Star Cinema, Black Sheep, and ABS-CBN News.