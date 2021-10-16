



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Movies

                        
WATCH: First look at new 'Scream'

                        

                        
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 16, 2021 | 3:55pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
WATCH: First look at new 'Scream'
A new killer has donned the ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past. 
Screengrab from Paramount Pictures International YouTube channel

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — American horror movie franchise “Scream” is back as it released its official movie trailer online. 



Distributed by Paramount Pictures through Columbia Pictures, the new movie is set 25 years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro.



A new killer has donned the ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past. 



Neve Campbell (Sidney Prescott), Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) and David Arquette (Dewey Riley) return to their iconic roles in “Scream” alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Sonia Ammar.






The film is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of the filmmaking group Radio Silence (“Ready or Not,” “V/H/S”), executive produced by Kevin Williamson, Chad Villella, Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre, Ron Lynch, Cathy Konrad, Marianne Maddalena; produced by William Sherak, James Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein.



The film is written by James Vanderbilt & Guy Busick, based on the characters created by Kevin Williamson.



“Scream” is a long-running genre-busting horror franchise which generated four feature films including “Scream” (1996), “Scream 2” (1997), “Scream 3” (2000) and “Scream 4” (2011). Directed by famed “maestro of horror,” the late Wes Craven, the films went on to gross more than $600 million in worldwide box office receipts.  Williamson wrote the original film as well as “Scream 2” and “Scream 4.” 


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      HORROR MOVIE
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 From 'Scissorhands' to 'Wonka': Is Timoth&eacute;e Chalamet the new Johnny Depp?
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
From 'Scissorhands' to 'Wonka': Is Timothée Chalamet the new Johnny Depp?


                              

                                                                  By Seph Asong,Seph Asong |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
The excitement is drumming up as Timothée Chalamet recently dropped the first look at his Willy Wonka character interpretation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Movies
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Viva calls Andrew E 'ultimate f-boy,' brings back '90s slapstick
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
23 days ago

                              
                              
Viva calls Andrew E 'ultimate f-boy,' brings back '90s slapstick


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo |
                                 23 days ago                              


                                                            
Actor and rapper Andrew E could not believe that he was partnered with young sexy stars AJ Raval and Sunshine Guimary for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Movies
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WATCH: First look at 'The Matrix Resurrections'
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
36 days ago

                              
                              
WATCH: First look at 'The Matrix Resurrections'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 36 days ago                              


                                                            
From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes “The Matrix Resurrections,” the long-awaited fourth film in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Movies
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WATCH: First look at Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence new film
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
37 days ago

                              
                              
WATCH: First look at Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence new film


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo |
                                 37 days ago                              


                                                            
Hollywood celebrities Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence led the star-studded film "Don't Look Up" available on Netflix...

                                                         


      

         

            
Movies
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jason Momoa unveils new Aquaman costume; fans react
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
37 days ago

                              
                              
Jason Momoa unveils new Aquaman costume; fans react


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 37 days ago                              


                                                            
Hollywood actor Jason Momoa unveiled the new Aquaman costume for the upcoming film “Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom.&...

                                                         


      

         

            
Movies
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Spider-man: No Way Home' breaks all-time record, beats 'Avengers: Endgame'
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
49 days ago

                              
                              
'Spider-man: No Way Home' breaks all-time record, beats 'Avengers: Endgame'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 49 days ago                              


                                                            
Despite the leak, the official “Spider-Man: No Way Home” teaser trailer broke the 24-hour all-time record for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Movies
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with