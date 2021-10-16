WATCH: First look at new 'Scream'

A new killer has donned the ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past.

MANILA, Philippines — American horror movie franchise “Scream” is back as it released its official movie trailer online.

Distributed by Paramount Pictures through Columbia Pictures, the new movie is set 25 years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro.

Neve Campbell (Sidney Prescott), Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) and David Arquette (Dewey Riley) return to their iconic roles in “Scream” alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Sonia Ammar.

The film is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of the filmmaking group Radio Silence (“Ready or Not,” “V/H/S”), executive produced by Kevin Williamson, Chad Villella, Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre, Ron Lynch, Cathy Konrad, Marianne Maddalena; produced by William Sherak, James Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein.

The film is written by James Vanderbilt & Guy Busick, based on the characters created by Kevin Williamson.

“Scream” is a long-running genre-busting horror franchise which generated four feature films including “Scream” (1996), “Scream 2” (1997), “Scream 3” (2000) and “Scream 4” (2011). Directed by famed “maestro of horror,” the late Wes Craven, the films went on to gross more than $600 million in worldwide box office receipts. Williamson wrote the original film as well as “Scream 2” and “Scream 4.”