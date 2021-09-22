Viva calls Andrew E 'ultimate f-boy,' brings back '90s slapstick

MANILA, Philippines — Actor and rapper Andrew E could not believe that he was partnered with young sexy stars AJ Raval and Sunshine Guimary for his upcoming Viva Films movie “Shoot Shoot.”

During the recent virtual media conference for the movie, Andrew said he was more than flattered for his new movie directed by Al Tantay under Viva Films.

“Yes, napaka-unbelievable. Bago nga ako makarating sa word na flattering, e, doon muna ako sa unbelievable na hindi ako makapaniwala talaga na may ganu’n chance lalo na sa pelikula. Maiintindihan ko ‘yan kung pagdating sa mga kanta o record producing, pero sa movie ang hirap ispelengin ‘yun. Is it a fact? Is it just happening because of right timing or coincidence, I don’t know,” Andrew said.

“Ang hirap maintindihan, but the question of 30 years and still doing it maybe there is a reason for that, the appreciation from Boss Vic (del Rosario), maybe he still finds me until now a person who can deliver maybe. And plus a person who can create still tipong kagigiliwan ng tao na ang isang underdog like me would be ending up in the arms of good looking ladies, maybe 'di ba?” he added.

When asked if he talked to AJ’s father Jeric for their kissing scene, Andrew said he didn’t had the chance.

“So, kung pasintabi ang tanong, hindi ako nagkaroon ng chance and the next thing I knew was meron na akong movie with AJ, so, you know, everything happened naturally and was never thought of that and kasi hindi ko naman alam na anak niya si AJ coming to the movies,” he said.

“Ako naman hindi ko rin alam na there was Shoot! Shoot! (movie) na magbabalik mula sa sa lunggaan 18 years ago biglang maghi-hit. So, I never knew about that, I didn’t see it coming,” he added.

With 6.5 million trailer views in just 48 hours, “Shoot Shoot” will be available for streaming on VivaMax starting October 8.