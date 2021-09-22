






































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Movies

                        
Viva calls Andrew E 'ultimate f-boy,' brings back '90s slapstick

                        

                        
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 22, 2021 | 6:24pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Viva calls Andrew E 'ultimate f-boy,' brings back '90s slapstick
Andrew E. in a scene from 'Shoot! Shoot!'
Viva Films via YouTube, screenshot

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Actor and rapper Andrew E could not believe that he was partnered with young sexy stars AJ Raval and Sunshine Guimary for his upcoming Viva Films movie “Shoot Shoot.”



During the recent virtual media conference for the movie, Andrew said he was more than flattered for his new movie directed by Al Tantay under Viva Films. 



“Yes, napaka-unbelievable. Bago nga ako makarating sa word na flattering, e, doon muna ako sa unbelievable na hindi ako makapaniwala talaga na may ganu’n chance lalo na sa pelikula. Maiintindihan ko ‘yan kung pagdating sa mga kanta o record producing, pero sa movie ang hirap ispelengin ‘yun. Is it a fact? Is it just happening because of right timing or coincidence, I don’t know,” Andrew said. 



“Ang hirap maintindihan, but the question of 30 years and still doing it maybe there is a reason for that, the appreciation from Boss Vic (del Rosario), maybe he still finds me until now a person who can deliver maybe. And plus a person who can create still tipong kagigiliwan ng tao na ang isang underdog like me would be ending up in the arms of good looking ladies, maybe 'di ba?” he added. 



 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by Andrew E. (@andrewe_dongalo)








 



When asked if he talked to AJ’s father Jeric for their kissing scene, Andrew said he didn’t had the chance. 



“So, kung pasintabi ang tanong, hindi ako nagkaroon ng chance and the next thing I knew was meron na akong movie with AJ, so, you know, everything happened naturally and was never thought of that and kasi hindi ko naman alam na anak niya si AJ coming to the movies,” he said. 



“Ako naman hindi ko rin alam na there was Shoot! Shoot! (movie) na magbabalik mula sa sa lunggaan 18 years ago biglang maghi-hit. So, I never knew about that, I didn’t see it coming,” he added.



With 6.5 million trailer views in just 48 hours, “Shoot Shoot” will be available for streaming on VivaMax starting October 8. 


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      AJ RAVAL
                                                      ANDREW ESPIRITU
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 WATCH: First look at 'The Matrix Resurrections'
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
12 days ago

                              
                              
WATCH: First look at 'The Matrix Resurrections'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 12 days ago                              


                                                            
From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes “The Matrix Resurrections,” the long-awaited fourth film in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Movies
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WATCH: First look at Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence new film
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
13 days ago

                              
                              
WATCH: First look at Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence new film


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo |
                                 13 days ago                              


                                                            
Hollywood celebrities Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence led the star-studded film "Don't Look Up" available on Netflix...

                                                         


      

         

            
Movies
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jason Momoa unveils new Aquaman costume; fans react
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
13 days ago

                              
                              
Jason Momoa unveils new Aquaman costume; fans react


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 13 days ago                              


                                                            
Hollywood actor Jason Momoa unveiled the new Aquaman costume for the upcoming film “Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom.&...

                                                         


      

         

            
Movies
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Spider-man: No Way Home' breaks all-time record, beats 'Avengers: Endgame'
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
25 days ago

                              
                              
'Spider-man: No Way Home' breaks all-time record, beats 'Avengers: Endgame'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 25 days ago                              


                                                            
Despite the leak, the official “Spider-Man: No Way Home” teaser trailer broke the 24-hour all-time record for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Movies
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 FULL LIST: 44th Gawad Urian 2021 nominees
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
26 days ago

                              
                              
FULL LIST: 44th Gawad Urian 2021 nominees


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 26 days ago                              


                                                            
The Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino released its list of nominees for the 44th edition of Gawad Urian earlier today.

                                                         


      

         

            
Movies
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Daniel Padilla, Charo Santos film wins big in Switzerland
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
29 days ago

                              
                              
Daniel Padilla, Charo Santos film wins big in Switzerland


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 29 days ago                              


                                                            
Actress and former ABS-CBN president Charo Santos congratulated director Carlo Manatad and her co-star Daniel Padilla for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Movies
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with