WATCH: First look at Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence new film

                        

                        
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 9, 2021 | 12:14pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
WATCH: First look at Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence new film
Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio in Netflix upcoming movie 'Don't Look Up'
Netflix/Released

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood celebrities Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence led the star-studded film "Don't Look Up" available on Netflix this December 24. 



Written and directed by Adam McKay, the film is also starring Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, Tomer Sisley with Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep. 



In the movie, Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer), an astronomy grad student, and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo) make an astounding discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system. 



The problem — it’s on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? No one really seems to care. Turns out warning mankind about a planet-killer the size of Mount Everest is an inconvenient fact to navigate. 



 






 



With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob), Kate and Randall embark on a media tour that takes them from the office of an indifferent President Orlean (Meryl) and her sycophantic son and Chief of Staff, Jason (Jonah), to the airwaves of The Daily Rip, an upbeat morning show hosted by Brie (Cate) and Jack (Tyler). 



With only six months until the comet makes impact, managing the 24-hour news cycle and gaining the attention of the social media obsessed public before it’s too late proves shockingly comical — what will it take to get the world to just look up. —Video from Netflix Philippines YouTube channel





 


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

