Jason Momoa unveils new Aquaman costume; fans react

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood actor Jason Momoa unveiled the new Aquaman costume for the upcoming film “Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom.”

In his Instagram account, Jason posted photos of the classic Aquaman costume and the new black costume.

“Second round. New suit. More action. #aquaman Aloha,” he wrote in the caption.

Jason is currently in London, filming the upcoming superhero movie.

“I am finally in England. It is sunny out, it’s amazing, and I’m gonna start Aquaman 2 tomorrow. This is the last day of the brown. I’m gonna be a blonde. Supposedly they have more fun. I don’t know about that. We’ll test it out. But I’m excited to see James, see my whole cast,” he said.

Social media users took to Twitter to show their approval for Aquaman's new suit.

Classic #Aquaman suit and his new stealth suit pic.twitter.com/AFVnUL5m9L — Formerly known as Oracle (@FourEyed_Rhea) September 5, 2021

The new AQUAMAN stealth suit look good. Arthur is probably going on some missions for Atlantis. pic.twitter.com/iqhiOqXWgo — Walt (@Uber_Kryptonian) September 5, 2021

Aquaman's New Suit for #AquamanAndTheLostKingdom is a nod to an Aquaman Comic Mini Series From the 1980s with James Wan's own spin on it. I actually really like it & maybe the colour will reflect the more serious tone Wan will bring to the sequel. pic.twitter.com/kmFR7bsiy2 — Movies That Maher w The Viking (@MoviesThatMaher) September 5, 2021

Directed by James Wan, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” is written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. It stars Jason as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Amber Heard as Mera, Patrick Wilson as Ocean Master, Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta.

