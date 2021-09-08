






































































 




   

   









Movies

                        
Jason Momoa unveils new Aquaman costume; fans react

                        

                        
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 8, 2021 | 8:15pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Jason Momoa unveils new Aquaman costume; fans react
Jason Momoa via Instagram

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood actor Jason Momoa unveiled the new Aquaman costume for the upcoming film “Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom.”



In his Instagram account, Jason posted photos of the classic Aquaman costume and the new black costume. 



“Second round. New suit. More action. #aquaman Aloha,” he wrote in the caption. 



Jason is currently in London, filming the upcoming superhero movie.



 










 



“I am finally in England. It is sunny out, it’s amazing, and I’m gonna start Aquaman 2 tomorrow. This is the last day of the brown. I’m gonna be a blonde. Supposedly they have more fun. I don’t know about that. We’ll test it out. But I’m excited to see James, see my whole cast,” he said. 



Social media users took to Twitter to show their approval for Aquaman's new suit. 



 












 



Directed by James Wan, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” is written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. It stars Jason as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Amber Heard as Mera, Patrick Wilson as Ocean Master, Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta.

 


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

Latest



                        

                           

                              

