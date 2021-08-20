






































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
LIST: Cinemalaya 2021 winners; films now available for streaming
Myra Aquino's inspired biopic "Beauty Queen" was named Best Short Film.
CCP/Released

                     

                        

                           
LIST: Cinemalaya 2021 winners; films now available for streaming

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - August 20, 2021 - 8:04pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — The short film "An Sadit Na Planeta" bagged most awards at the 17th Cinemalaya Film Festival virtual awards ceremony yesterday, including Audience Choice, Special Jury Prize and NetPac Jury Award.



The Mystica-starrer "Kids On Fire," on the other hand, took home two awards, Best Screenplay and Best Direction.

   
   


The two films bagged most of the awards. Myra Aquino's inspired biopic "Beauty Queen" was named Best Short Film.



Winners of the Best Short Film, Best Direction, Best Screenplay and Special Jury Prize were awarded with Balanghai trophies and cash prizes.



This year, Cinemalaya's main competition featured 13 short films out of the more than 200 submitted entries. The films were streamed on ktx. They will also be made available in bundles via Vimeo starting 6 p.m. on August 19.



"An Sadit na Planeta" (The Little Planet) follows the adventure of a young man as he explores a little planet.



This is Rebeta's first official entry although he has been submitting entries at the Cinemalaya for three years.



Kyle Nieva's imagination went on hyperdrive when he wrote "Kids On Fire," a story about a boy who joins a religious camp and discovers his role in the prophesied return of God.



When asked if he is ready to make a full-length feature after winning, Nieva said he would like to continue making shorts.



Set in Pampanga during World War II, Myra Aquino's "Beauty Queen" tells the true story of Remedios Gomez also known as Kumander Liwayway who was a young beauty queen whose father was killed. She joined the resistance army and rose in the ranks to eventually become a commander.



For the character-driven Aquino, she found it hard to write the story of Kumander Liwayway because she was often seen as a hero. The challenge was how to "rehumanize her and bring her down back to earth."



The other short film finalists include "Ang Mga Nawawalng Pag-asa at Panlasa" (The Lost Hopes and Flavors), "Ang Pagdadalaga ni Lola Mayumi," "Ate O.G.," "Crossing," "Kawatan Sa Salog" (A Toy in the River), "Looking for Rafflesias and Other Fleeting Things," "Maski Papano" (I Mask Go On), "Namnama En Lolang" (Grandmother's Hope), "Out of Body," and "The Dust In Your Place."



Stream all these films on ktx and Vimeo until September 5.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      CINEMALAYA INDEPENDENT FILM FESTIVAL
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Free movie, 'secrets' revealed as KathNiel marks 10th anniversary as love team
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Free movie, 'secrets' revealed as KathNiel marks 10th anniversary as love team


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Hardcore fans of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, otherwise known as KathNiel, will have more reasons to check out the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Movies
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Wolverine meets Bogart in Jackman sci-fi 'Reminiscence'
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Wolverine meets Bogart in Jackman sci-fi 'Reminiscence'


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Hugh Jackman helped pioneer the superhero sequels that dominate modern megaplexes, but the former "X-Men" actor leapt at the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Movies
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Orc-ward! Amazon moves 'Lord of the Rings' to UK
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
Orc-ward! Amazon moves 'Lord of the Rings' to UK


                              

                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
Amazon on Friday dumped New Zealand as the location of its big-budget "The Lord of The Rings" series after just one season,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Movies
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Disney streaming booms as theaters grapple with pandemic
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
Disney streaming booms as theaters grapple with pandemic


                              

                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
US entertainment giant Disney said Thursday its online streaming services have boomed while it grapples with how to release...

                                                         


      

         

            
Movies
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Documentary probing COVID-19 source puts China lab back under spotlight
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
Documentary probing COVID-19 source puts China lab back under spotlight


                              

                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
The idea that the coronavirus pandemic originated accidentally via Chinese laboratory workers has surfaced again, this time...

                                                         


      

         

            
Movies
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Janno Gibbs: No malice in intimate scenes with Maui Taylor, Rose Van Ginkel
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
9 days ago

                              
                              
Janno Gibbs: No malice in intimate scenes with Maui Taylor, Rose Van Ginkel


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
Comedian Janno Gibbs said he didn’t put any malice on his sex scenes with Maui Taylor and Rose Van Ginkel in the upcoming...

                                                         


      

         

            
Movies
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with