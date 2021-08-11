






































































 




   

   









Janno Gibbs: No malice in intimate scenes with Maui Taylor, Rose Van Ginkel
Janno Gibbs, Maui Taylor and Rose Van Ginkel in the movie "69+1" 
                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 11, 2021 - 6:41pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Comedian Janno Gibbs said he didn’t put any malice on his intimate scenes with Maui Taylor and Rose Van Ginkel for the upcoming movie “69+1.” 



During the virtual media conference for the movie yesterday, Janno said the sex scenes were all presented in a comedic way that’s why he’s comfortable. 



“May love scenes na kaming tatlo ang magkakasama, but the thing is it’s all presented in a comedic way kaya mas nakampante ako. Hindi naman siya 'yung serious na sexy,” he said. 



"Sa shooting naman, shooting those scenes was comfortable enough because the three of us know each other. We’ve worked together before at medyo naging friends na rin kami. They’re very professional, sobrang daling gawin 'yung scenes because they’re one hundred percent dedicated to the film," he added. 



 










 



Janno said that he didn’t felt anything while doing the sexy scenes because of the cameras. 



"Sa totoo lang, kapag nandoon ka na, artista lang ang makakaintindi nito, kapag nandoon ka na sa eksena na sensitive, naka-focus ka kasi maraming camera ang nakatutok sa 'yo,” he said. 



"Maraming tao ang nanonood, maraming ilaw, so hindi ka na makakaramdam ng malisya. Ikaw ba makakaramdam ng malisya, ang daming nakatutok?" he added. 



Directed by Darryl Yap, "69+1" will be available for streaming starting September 3 on VivaMax.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

