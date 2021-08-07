'We should serve the people': Jay Altarejos believes filmmakers have responsibility to country

MANILA, Philippines — Independent director Jay Altarejos believes that filmmakers have a responsibility to the country and should do films that reflect on societies.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Altarejos said filmmakers should serve the people.

“Kailangan sumasalamin ang ating sining sa katotohanan at saloobin ng sambayanan at lipunan. We should serve the people, we should reflect the people’s struggles. Bilang filmmaker, kailangan tanungin natin ang ating sarili kung para saan at para kanino ang ginagawa natin,” he said.

“Dapat ang mga filmmakers nagsisilbi sa bayan. Hindi lamang nagpapakita ng katotohanan kung hindi ideya kung ano ang maaring gawin para sa ating sarili at para sa ating bayan. Kailangan nating mamulat at magmulat,” he added.

He also believes that arts should not be made for art’s sake because art is influenced by many factors of society.

“Art should not be made for art’s sake and you shouldn’t do art for art’s sake, there’s no such thing. Our art is influenced by our thoughts, by our emotions, our families, our society, our nation. So kabahagi tayo ng ating bansa, kasama ng ating sining,” he said.

Altarejos’ “Love and Pain In Between Refrains” is included in this year’s Cinemalaya. It is a neo-noir film dealing with the tragedy that feeds on love and codependency, and the cycle of abuse and violence.

“This is based on our propensity to analyze relationships. We always see online about red flags on abusive relationships. It’s easy to say that 'pag nakita mong ganito, sinampal, unang beses ka pa lang saktan, leave the relationship; 'pag domineering ang partner, leave the relationship; 'pag may verbal abuse, leave the relationship; psychological, leave the relationship. But it’s not easy because alam naman natin yung complexity ng human relationship,” he said.

“I’ve been in different kind of relationships, with families, friends and romantic relationships. Within the context of whatever relationship is minsan nawawala yung reason. Our reasoning is clouded by feelings. And romantic relationships fascinate me. Kung paano niya minsan binabalot ang isang tao na pagmahal. It fascinates me, even saddens me, how something beautiful turns out bad, even tragic,” he added.

The director said he wants to convey a message that domestic violence is one silent battle that can happen to anyone without them talking about it.

“Gusto kong parating sa kanila, na ganito po sa loob ng isang relasyon na may abuso. You really not talk about this with your friends and families. Because when you start talking, they will convince you to leave the relationship. Ganun ang pelikula, hindi niya pinaguusapan, pinapakita niya lang kung gaano pauli-ulit na nangyayari,” he said.

Known for his gay films, Altarejos also said that Cinemalaya has been a platform for him to show his other side of being a filmmaker.

“Cinelamaya always comes in my life at points when I needed a platform to show a different side of me as a filmmaker. In 2010, I did ‘Pink Halo-Halo'. In 2007 I started doing gay films, they were really daring, sometimes transgressive films. Then Cinemalaya came, I showed ‘Pink Halo-Halo’ hindi siya gay film, walang sex, walang naghuhubad so I showed different side of me,” he said.

“It provided me a platform to show another facet of me as a filmmaker. Yung normally na hindi mo nagagawa sa labas, nagagawa mo sa Cinemalaya na walang nagdidikta sa'yo, walang nagse-censor sa'yo,” he added.

When asked if the film will criticize the current administration because he is a known government critic, Jay said “walang explicit, pero may elementong maliliit if you’re a keen observer.”

“The film tackles abuse cycle of abuse at home. May lalaki na ang tatay ay very patriarchal. Dominante, akala mo may care, maingay sa loob ng bahay, maraming sinasabi so kitang kita mo yung nangyayari na pareho sa atin bilang isang bansa,” he said.

“Tayo, bilang isang bansa, nasa loob tayo ng isang addictive, abusive relationship. Mula pa noon sa kasaysayan natin, ilang beses na tayong ginoyo ng mga leader natin pero paulit-ulit pa rin tayo,” he added.

Directed and written by Altarejos starring Oliver Aquino and Elora Españo, “Love and Pain In Between Refrains” will premiere in KTX from August 22 to 23 and will have a longer release after.