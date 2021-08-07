






































































 




   







   















Lin-Manuel Miranda animated musical streams on Netflix
Netflix's "Vivo"
Netflix/Released

                     

                        

                           
Lin-Manuel Miranda animated musical streams on Netflix

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - August 7, 2021 - 1:18pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Fans of animated musicals will have a new catchy song to sing-along to with the upcoming release of "Vivo" on August 6 on Netflix.



Theater maverick Lin-Manuel Miranda returns to the writing grind as he writes and produces the soundtrack of the animated musical, including the LSS-inducing "Keep the Beat" featured in the film's trailer.



Imagine an animated musical about music. That's "Vivo" with Lin-Manuel's character, Vivo, a tropical rainforest mammal called kinkajou on a journey to deliver a song to Marta (Gloria Estefan). He's set on delivering the song written by his dear friend Andres (Juan de Marcos Gonzalez) to his long lost-love Marta. Accompanying him is Andres' grandniece, Gabi (Ynairaly Simo), the purple-haired tween with a little bit of quirk but oozes with good intention and love for music.



"Vivo" is written by Kirk DeMicco and Quiara Alegria Hudes, with DeMicco directing. It is based on a story by Alegria Hudes and Peter Barsocchini.



It had a limited theatrical release on July 30.



Producers are Lisa Stewart, p.g.a.; Michelle L.M. Wong, p.g.a.; Rich Moore. Executive producers are Lin-Manuel Miranda, Laurence Mark, Louis Koo Tin Lok and Alex Lacamoire while score is by Alex Lacamoire.



Cast also includes Zoe Saldaña (Rosa), Brian Tyree Henry (Dancarino), Michael Rooker (Lutador) and Nicole Byer (Valentina).


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

