New 'Dune' trailer drops
Hollywood actress Zendaya in new "Dune" trailer 
New 'Dune' trailer drops

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - July 27, 2021 - 2:47pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — New trailer drops for the third movie adaptation of the 1965 science fiction novel "Dune" by Frank Herbert. Denis Villeneuve's take on the popular novel gives a peak on a dark and ominous world of "Dune".



Zendaya narrates about her home, Arrakis, a coveted desert planet known for its spices. It is for this valuable commodity that an interstellar rivalry among powerful clans ensues.



Meanwhile, Timothy Chalamet as Paul Atreides from the renowned clan Atreides continues to dream of a blue-eyed girl who speaks to him about her beloved land.



As the trailer progresses, viewers are given snippets of warring factions that include a mean-looking Dave Bautista, as well as Jason Momoa who is a confidant of Timothy's Paul. The trailer also teases of Paul's past and real identity.






Oscar nominee Denis Villeneuve (Arrival, Blade Runner 2049) directs Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ “Dune.”

 

The film also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Oscar nominee Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Stephen McKinley Henderson, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling and Oscar winner Javier Bardem.  



Villeneuve directed “Dune” from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth based on the novel of the same name written by Frank Herbert. Villeneuve also produced the film with Mary Parent, Cale Boyter and Joe Caracciolo Jr.  The executive producers are Tanya Lapointe, Joshua Grode, Herbert W. Gains, Jon Spaihts, Thomas Tull, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert.



“Dune” was filmed on location in Hungary and Jordan.  The film opens soon in Philippine cinemas from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

