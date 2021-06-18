From song to big screen: Parokya Ni Edgarâ€™s 'Mang Jose' to premiere in South Korea

From song to big screen: Parokya Ni Edgar’s 'Mang Jose' to premiere in South Korea

MANILA, Philippines — Mang Jose is here to save the day, but not for free!

Superhero film “Mang Jose," based on a Parokya Ni Edgar song, will debut at 25th Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (BIFAN) in South Korea next month.

The production outfit behind the film, Project 8 corner San Joaquin Projects, revealed last June 15 that the film directed by Raynier Brizuela “will be having its world premiere in South Korea."

“Kamsahamnida [thank you], BIFAN! D’yan na unang maghahasik ng lagim tuwing sasapit ang dilim si Mang Jose!” the Manila-based production company wrote in their Facebook page.

BIFAN is considered as one of the Asia’s largest film festivals that will run from July 8 to 15.

The festival is known for featuring “fantastic-genre films" to deliver new perspective on the movie industry, while also promoting diverse cultures.

Based on the hit 2005 song of the same name by Filipino rock band Parokya Ni Edgar, the story revolves about a fictional hero "Mang Jose," a Pinoy hero for hire who promises to save the day as long as people can pay the price.

Actor and comedian Janno Gibbs will star as Mang Jose and he will be joined by Mikoy Morales, Bing Loyzaga, Jerald Napoles and Manilyn Reynes.

The movie that is also under Viva Films is produced by Dan Villegas and Antoinette Jadaone, the people behind the films “Fan Girl,” “Exes Baggage,” “Alone/Together,” “Never Not Love You,” “Love You to the Stars and Back,” “English Only, Please” and “That Thing Called Tadhana.”

Meanwhile, “Mang Jose” director Brizuela is known for his work “Asuang,” nominated for Best Screenplay at Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences 2019.

As recently announced, the festival will be held entirely online because of the strict protocols amid pandemic.

BIFAN has selected 258 films from 47 countries, including 95 features, 114 shorts and 49 extended reality films, of which 97 are world premieres and seven international premieres.