CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
WATCH: New 'Conjuring' trailer gives peek at historic US demonic possession case
Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren return for the third time in "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It."
Warner Bros Pictures/Released

WATCH: New 'Conjuring' trailer gives peek at historic US demonic possession case

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - April 23, 2021 - 8:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — A witch's curse and a master satanist plus a court case on the basis of a "demonic possession."

Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren return for the third time in "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It."

Here is the trailer for the third "The Conjuring" film released on April 22, with the popular couple signing up for a case that will again put them at risk.

“'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It' reveals a chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they’d ever seen before, to mark the first time in US history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense," reads the movie's premise.

 

 

Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson return to star as Lorraine and Ed Warren, under the direction of Michael Chaves (“The Curse of La Llorona”).  

The film also stars Ruairi O’Connor (Starz’ “The Spanish Princess”), Sarah Catherine Hook (Hulu’s “Monsterland”) and Julian Hilliard (the series “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels” and “The Haunting of Hill House”).  

“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” was produced by James Wan and Peter Safran, who have collaborated on all the “Conjuring” Universe films. Chaves directed from a screenplay by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick (“The Conjuring 2,” “Aquaman”); story by James Wan & David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, based on characters created by Chad Hayes & Carey W. Hayes. Serving as executive producers were Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Victoria Palmeri, Michael Clear, Judson Scott, and Michelle Morrissey.

The behind-the-scenes creative team reunited “Conjuring” Universe contributors, including director of photography Michael Burgess, production designer Jennifer Spence, costume designer Leah Butler and composer Joseph Bishara, along with the director’s editor from “The Curse of La Llorona,” Peter Gvozdas, and editor Christian Wagner (“Furious 7”).

“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” is the seventh film in the “Conjuring” Universe, the largest horror franchise in history, which has grossed more than $1.8 billion worldwide.  It includes the first two “Conjuring” films, as well as “Annabelle” and “Annabelle: Creation,” “The Nun,” and “Annabelle Comes Home.”  — Video from WBPhil Trailers via YouTube

MOVIE TRAILER
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
WATCH: New 'Conjuring' trailer gives peek at historic US demonic possession case
43 minutes ago
WATCH: New 'Conjuring' trailer gives peek at historic US demonic possession case
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 43 minutes ago
Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren return for the third time in "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It."
Movies
fbfb
WATCH: Angelina Jolie back in action in 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'
3 days ago
WATCH: Angelina Jolie back in action in 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
Badass Angelina Jolie is back on the big screen!
Movies
fbfb
WATCH: Fil-Am Dave Bautista kicks ass in Zack Snyder's 'Army of the Dead' trailer
7 days ago
WATCH: Fil-Am Dave Bautista kicks ass in Zack Snyder's 'Army of the Dead' trailer
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 days ago
The catch: Sin City is infested with zombies and his team should be out with the money in 32 hours before it gets blown into...
Movies
fbfb
'Rurouni Kenshin' Japanese cast raves over Filipinos at global fan meet
29 days ago
'Rurouni Kenshin' Japanese cast raves over Filipinos at global fan meet
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 29 days ago
The cast and director of "Rurouni Kenshin: The Final" gave and received much love from Filipinos during the global fan meet...
Movies
fbfb
Timely Janine Gutierrez, JC Santos film about love in a pandemic bubble set for streaming
31 days ago
Timely Janine Gutierrez, JC Santos film about love in a pandemic bubble set for streaming
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 31 days ago
The pandemic-set love story starring Janine Gutierrez and JC Santos is heading straight to streaming.
Movies
fbfb
Joker and more: 5 things that make 'Justice League' 2021 cut different from 2017 version
35 days ago
Joker and more: 5 things that make 'Justice League' 2021 cut different from 2017 version
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 35 days ago
"Isn't that right, Batman?"
Movies
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with